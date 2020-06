Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Location, Location, Location. large OLD NE 1 or 2 bedroom 1 bath with den/home office (Rear garage apt), (Home office/den could be 2nd bedroom) 1/2 of garage is included! Bike to downtown St Petersburg and a few blocks to the waterfront. Updated kitchen and bath. Freshly painted inside and out. Wall unit heat and air, resilient vinyl plank wood floors, Washer_dryer hookups. Includes water&lawn care, Small pets ok! Won't last!