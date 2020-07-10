All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:27 PM

2145 56th Ave South Unit #802

2145 56th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2145 56th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Greater Pinellas Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
Two Bedroom Townhouse - Don't Miss Out!! This two bedroom one and a half bathroom townhome is a must see. It is located in the Enclave at Sabal Point. It is newly updated with brand new paint and carpet throughout the entire unit. This unit has 1400 SQF with updated kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and a separate dining area that is right next to the kitchen and great for entertaining. The living room area is just down the hall from the kitchen and also has a partial view of the pool. There is also a nice screened in patio that is great for relaxing. The master bedroom is very sizable with lots of closet space. The guess bedroom is also a very nice size with walk-in-closet. This unit also comes with washer and dryer connection. Your water sewer and trash is included in your rent. All applicants must also fill out a background check with Condo Association $25. This is seperate from our application process. Call or email us for more information.

(RLNE5183898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 56th Ave South Unit #802 have any available units?
2145 56th Ave South Unit #802 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 56th Ave South Unit #802 have?
Some of 2145 56th Ave South Unit #802's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 56th Ave South Unit #802 currently offering any rent specials?
2145 56th Ave South Unit #802 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 56th Ave South Unit #802 pet-friendly?
No, 2145 56th Ave South Unit #802 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 2145 56th Ave South Unit #802 offer parking?
No, 2145 56th Ave South Unit #802 does not offer parking.
Does 2145 56th Ave South Unit #802 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2145 56th Ave South Unit #802 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 56th Ave South Unit #802 have a pool?
Yes, 2145 56th Ave South Unit #802 has a pool.
Does 2145 56th Ave South Unit #802 have accessible units?
No, 2145 56th Ave South Unit #802 does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 56th Ave South Unit #802 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2145 56th Ave South Unit #802 does not have units with dishwashers.

