2145 56th Ave South Unit #802

Two Bedroom Townhouse - Don't Miss Out!! This two bedroom one and a half bathroom townhome is a must see. It is located in the Enclave at Sabal Point. It is newly updated with brand new paint and carpet throughout the entire unit. This unit has 1400 SQF with updated kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and a separate dining area that is right next to the kitchen and great for entertaining. The living room area is just down the hall from the kitchen and also has a partial view of the pool. There is also a nice screened in patio that is great for relaxing. The master bedroom is very sizable with lots of closet space. The guess bedroom is also a very nice size with walk-in-closet. This unit also comes with washer and dryer connection. Your water sewer and trash is included in your rent. All applicants must also fill out a background check with Condo Association $25. This is seperate from our application process. Call or email us for more information.



