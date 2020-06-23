213 Sea Horse Dr SE D

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included furnished in unit laundry range Property Amenities dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath (3 miles to downtown St. Pete) Lake View 2nd floor - Waterfront Gated community with 24 hr security. Beautifully landscaped and surrounded by Tampa Bay, only 3 miles to beautiful downtown St. Petersburg City, USF, John Hopkins All Children's and Bayfront Hospitals, only 9 miles to gulf beaches. Close to I-275, Tampa Airport only 20 min. away.



Unit nicely furnished, queen bed, 2 adult twins, washer/dryer, wi-fi and cable included. Amenities of both North and South Villages are included for a total of 3 pools, 1 heated in south village 1 mile away (this unit in North Village) tennis courts, fitness centers, volleyball, putting range, dog park, fishing pier and sports bar on 2nd floor of yacht club in south village.



This unit on 2nd floor, lake view.



Come live the good life of Waterside Condos North Village!



$1600 mo. rent (May-Dec.Only) winter rates Jan-April

$50 background check

$100 HOA application processing fee

$500 sec. dep.

$200 refundable pet deposit with no damage or excess cleaning



