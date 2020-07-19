All apartments in St. Petersburg
209 13TH AVENUE N
209 13TH AVENUE N

209 13th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

209 13th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This stunning Colonial style pool home is situated on THREE OVERSIZED LOTS in the sought after Old Northeast neighborhood. The Vinoy Laughner (founders of St. Peter’s famous Vinoy Hotel) estate offers a large 6 bedrooms, 5 baths main home and two large mother in-law apartments in backyard cottage with great access to pool area. The main home featured four finished living floors with a large attic/playroom and finished basement/wine cellar. The basement attests to just how high and dry this home is and why the Vinoy family choose this location to build over 100 years ago. Both the main home and backyard cottage have been completely updated and restored to previous glory. As you enter the home, you will not find a better combination of modern finishes with 1920s elegance featuring high ceilings, crown molding, and refinished heart of pine flooring. All three kitchens feature new solid wood cabinetry, high end stainless steel appliances & marble countertops. The elegant master suite overlooking the pool area, updated master bathroom, & walk-in closet. The additional generously sized bedrooms offer updated en-suite bathroom & balconies with Ipe & Travertine decking. The custom backyard was designed for outdoor entertaining & has a refinished saltwater pool, all new travertine pavers & mature landscaping on deep well irrigation. This home is an easy walk or bike ride to Vinoy Waterfront Park & vibrant downtown St Petersburg with fabulous restaurants, museums, & shopping. Buyer to verify all square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 13TH AVENUE N have any available units?
209 13TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 13TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 209 13TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 13TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
209 13TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 13TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 209 13TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 209 13TH AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 209 13TH AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 209 13TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 13TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 13TH AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 209 13TH AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 209 13TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 209 13TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 209 13TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 13TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
