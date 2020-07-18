204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D

Amenities

Available April 6 204D Pompano Dr SE - Available now for occupancy and for winter 2021 seasonal rental. Inquire for seasonal rate. Also available long term. For more information on this property or to set up a showing, please contact listing agent- Sarah Morrow 727-330-0689. Rates vary by season. Fully furnished two bedroom, two bathroom condo located in Waterside at Coquina Key North available for short-term lease. Enjoy island living in this waterfront community offering boating access to Tampa Bay. This unit is situated on the lake and offers a covered balcony for enjoying the outdoors. The open floor plan provides a large kitchen with plenty of counter top space, cabinet and drawer space, a pantry, and a breakfast bar overlooking the living a dining area. Large master bedroom with a king size bed, an en-suite bathroom and two closets for storage. The second has a queen size bed and also has two closets providing plenty of storage. Waterside is located less than three miles from Downtown St. Pete, is close to the beaches, and offers resort style amenities. Pack your suitcase, bring your boat, and enjoy the perfect Florida lifestyle with this turn-key unit. Available seasonally or for longer stays. Application and association approval required. Inquire for available months and rates. Rates vary based on season.



(RLNE5391032)