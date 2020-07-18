All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D

204 Pompano Drive Southeast · (727) 330-0689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

204 Pompano Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
gym
pool
dog park
tennis court
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
tennis court
Available April 6 204D Pompano Dr SE - Available now for occupancy and for winter 2021 seasonal rental. Inquire for seasonal rate. Also available long term. For more information on this property or to set up a showing, please contact listing agent- Sarah Morrow 727-330-0689. Rates vary by season. Fully furnished two bedroom, two bathroom condo located in Waterside at Coquina Key North available for short-term lease. Enjoy island living in this waterfront community offering boating access to Tampa Bay. This unit is situated on the lake and offers a covered balcony for enjoying the outdoors. The open floor plan provides a large kitchen with plenty of counter top space, cabinet and drawer space, a pantry, and a breakfast bar overlooking the living a dining area. Large master bedroom with a king size bed, an en-suite bathroom and two closets for storage. The second has a queen size bed and also has two closets providing plenty of storage. Waterside is located less than three miles from Downtown St. Pete, is close to the beaches, and offers resort style amenities. Pack your suitcase, bring your boat, and enjoy the perfect Florida lifestyle with this turn-key unit. Available seasonally or for longer stays. Application and association approval required. Inquire for available months and rates. Rates vary based on season.

(RLNE5391032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D have any available units?
204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D have?
Some of 204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D offer parking?
No, 204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D have a pool?
Yes, 204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D has a pool.
Does 204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D have accessible units?
No, 204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 204 Pompano Dr SE Unit D?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity