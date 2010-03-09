2010 3rd St S

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5913911007 ---- Available now for move in within 30 days Old Southeast duplex with hard-to-find outdoor space off kitchen and a big side yard that you don\'t have to maintain White kitchen cabinets and full size appliances Tile throughout Bedroom is large enough for a king bed and has large closet Full bath is off bedroom Window unit air conditioning No laundry on site Water, sewer, trash and lawn care included Off street parking One or 2 cats with $25 each pet screening fee, $200 additional deposit and $15/mo pet rent Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises