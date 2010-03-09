All apartments in St. Petersburg
2010 3rd St S

2010 3rd Street South · No Longer Available
Location

2010 3rd Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Old Southeast

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5913911007 ---- Available now for move in within 30 days Old Southeast duplex with hard-to-find outdoor space off kitchen and a big side yard that you don\'t have to maintain White kitchen cabinets and full size appliances Tile throughout Bedroom is large enough for a king bed and has large closet Full bath is off bedroom Window unit air conditioning No laundry on site Water, sewer, trash and lawn care included Off street parking One or 2 cats with $25 each pet screening fee, $200 additional deposit and $15/mo pet rent Please drive by and schedule a showing at rentinstpete.com/find-a-rental $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 3rd St S have any available units?
2010 3rd St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 2010 3rd St S currently offering any rent specials?
2010 3rd St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 3rd St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 3rd St S is pet friendly.
Does 2010 3rd St S offer parking?
Yes, 2010 3rd St S offers parking.
Does 2010 3rd St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 3rd St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 3rd St S have a pool?
No, 2010 3rd St S does not have a pool.
Does 2010 3rd St S have accessible units?
No, 2010 3rd St S does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 3rd St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 3rd St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2010 3rd St S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2010 3rd St S has units with air conditioning.

