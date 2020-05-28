1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Beautifully-crafted Mediterranean showplace that offers expansive water views off multiple private balconies and covered patios. The highest

level masonry construction protects and cocoon the people inside. Gorgeous kitchen equipped with top shelf collection of Monogram and Miele

appliances, a well-appointed wet bar in family room allows for comfortable entertaining and living. Arched doorway leads to first floor office with

oak built ins. All of the ample bedrooms have private bathrooms. Guests or family can relax and use the breakfast bars off the sunlit suites.

Stroll only a few feet to lounge at the pool and spa, or head out to jetski, kayak, or boat on Old Tampa Bay. Elevator allows access to the many

private spaces of this gorgeous property. Too many other amenities to mention, need to walk through to experience it all.