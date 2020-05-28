All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE

1955 Arrowhead Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1955 Arrowhead Drive Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Shore Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beautifully-crafted Mediterranean showplace that offers expansive water views off multiple private balconies and covered patios. The highest
level masonry construction protects and cocoon the people inside. Gorgeous kitchen equipped with top shelf collection of Monogram and Miele
appliances, a well-appointed wet bar in family room allows for comfortable entertaining and living. Arched doorway leads to first floor office with
oak built ins. All of the ample bedrooms have private bathrooms. Guests or family can relax and use the breakfast bars off the sunlit suites.
Stroll only a few feet to lounge at the pool and spa, or head out to jetski, kayak, or boat on Old Tampa Bay. Elevator allows access to the many
private spaces of this gorgeous property. Too many other amenities to mention, need to walk through to experience it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE have any available units?
1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE have?
Some of 1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE does offer parking.
Does 1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE have a pool?
Yes, 1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE has a pool.
Does 1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE have accessible units?
No, 1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1955 ARROWHEAD DRIVE NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus