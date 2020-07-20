178 Pompano Dr SE A

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly sauna tennis court volleyball court

Waterfront, Gated community only 3 mi. from downtown St. Pete 1 Br ground flr - Waterfront living, gated community with 24 hr. security, this is a ground floor with big patio with beautiful lake view. We are on Coquina Key Island and Big Bayou water is across the parking lot from this unit! See dolphin and manatee with amazing sunrise and sunsets daily!



Pool, fitness and laundry facility onsite and close. You have access to our sister property in the South village with 2 more pools, hot tub, yacht club with private residence bar on 2nd floor with open beautiful bayfront view. Pickle ball, volleyball, 2 more tennis courts, state of the art fitness center and basketball court. Between both villages we have it all.



Unit is being fully updated with new tile and paint, light gray walls, stainless steel new appliances



. We are only 3 miles to beautiful downtown St. Petersburg, USF Campus, Bayfront and All Children's hospitals, I-275 interstate and only 8 miles to Gulf Beaches of Ft. Desoto, Passagrille and St. Pete Beach's.



$100 HOA processing fee (1 time)

Background check required $50 per adult on lease

$500 deposit depending on credit could be more

$200 pet deposit with breed restrictions 2 pet max



Come live the good life at Waterside Condos North Village



(RLNE4160906)