All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1771 RUSSELL STREET S
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:56 PM
1771 RUSSELL STREET S
1771 Russell Street South
·
No Longer Available
Location
1771 Russell Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Melrose - Mercy
Amenities
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Downstairs 2 bedroom 1 bath. All tile no Carpet! Newly renovated with granite counter tops cherry wood cabinets. Parking in the front of building. $45.00 a month water fee per month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1771 RUSSELL STREET S have any available units?
1771 RUSSELL STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1771 RUSSELL STREET S have?
Some of 1771 RUSSELL STREET S's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1771 RUSSELL STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1771 RUSSELL STREET S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1771 RUSSELL STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1771 RUSSELL STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg
.
Does 1771 RUSSELL STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 1771 RUSSELL STREET S does offer parking.
Does 1771 RUSSELL STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1771 RUSSELL STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1771 RUSSELL STREET S have a pool?
No, 1771 RUSSELL STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1771 RUSSELL STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1771 RUSSELL STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1771 RUSSELL STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1771 RUSSELL STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
