175 1ST STREET S 2006

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge gym parking pool hot tub

Signature Place in downtown St Pete, where this large 1 bed and 1 1/2 bath WATER view condo on the 4th floor has a very large balcony of approx. 200 sq/ft, with WATER views! The large interior, has sleek stainless steel appliances, granite counters, electric shades and ceramic floors in hall and bathrooms, carpet in the bedroom and living. The master bedroom has a spacious full bathroom, plus near hall an extra 1/2 bath for your guests! There is an air conditioned storage space and 1 covered parking space included.. Add the WONDERFUL friendly and professional 24h concierge, the top amenities with heated infinity pool, spa, fitness center, common club house area's, where you can meet friends... Or just enjoy the lifestyle of the downtown St Pete living, where you can walk to waterfront parks, museum, restaurants, marina, art galleries, farmers markets and SO much more !!!