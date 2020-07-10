All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:27 AM

175 1ST STREET S 2006

175 1st St S · No Longer Available
Location

175 1st St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
Signature Place in downtown St Pete, where this large 1 bed and 1 1/2 bath WATER view condo on the 4th floor has a very large balcony of approx. 200 sq/ft, with WATER views! The large interior, has sleek stainless steel appliances, granite counters, electric shades and ceramic floors in hall and bathrooms, carpet in the bedroom and living. The master bedroom has a spacious full bathroom, plus near hall an extra 1/2 bath for your guests! There is an air conditioned storage space and 1 covered parking space included.. Add the WONDERFUL friendly and professional 24h concierge, the top amenities with heated infinity pool, spa, fitness center, common club house area's, where you can meet friends... Or just enjoy the lifestyle of the downtown St Pete living, where you can walk to waterfront parks, museum, restaurants, marina, art galleries, farmers markets and SO much more !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 1ST STREET S 2006 have any available units?
175 1ST STREET S 2006 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 175 1ST STREET S 2006 have?
Some of 175 1ST STREET S 2006's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 1ST STREET S 2006 currently offering any rent specials?
175 1ST STREET S 2006 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 1ST STREET S 2006 pet-friendly?
No, 175 1ST STREET S 2006 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 175 1ST STREET S 2006 offer parking?
Yes, 175 1ST STREET S 2006 offers parking.
Does 175 1ST STREET S 2006 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 175 1ST STREET S 2006 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 1ST STREET S 2006 have a pool?
Yes, 175 1ST STREET S 2006 has a pool.
Does 175 1ST STREET S 2006 have accessible units?
No, 175 1ST STREET S 2006 does not have accessible units.
Does 175 1ST STREET S 2006 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 1ST STREET S 2006 has units with dishwashers.

