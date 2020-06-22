All apartments in St. Petersburg
1743 22ND AVENUE S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1743 22ND AVENUE S

1743 22nd Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1743 22nd Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Fruitland Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location, Just East of I-275, Convenient for Commuters! Centrally Located. Easy to Downtown St. Petersburg and 4th St N Shopping & Restaurants. This Spacious Home was Remodeled in 2010. Ceramic Tile and Wood Laminate Flooring. Ceiling Fans Throughout. Living Dining Area Has French Doors that Open Up to the Back Patio. Huge Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet. Galley Style Walk Through Kitchen. Master Bath with Duel Sinks and Tiled Walk in Shower. The Bonus Room Could be Used as a Formal Dining Room, Family Room or Play Room. The Second & Third Bedrooms have Double Closets. Inside Utility Room has Washer Dryer Hook Ups. Large Fenced In Yard with Storage Shed "As Is". As Is. Pets OK with a Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $350 and Pet Profile.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1743 22ND AVENUE S have any available units?
1743 22ND AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1743 22ND AVENUE S have?
Some of 1743 22ND AVENUE S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1743 22ND AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
1743 22ND AVENUE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 22ND AVENUE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1743 22ND AVENUE S is pet friendly.
Does 1743 22ND AVENUE S offer parking?
No, 1743 22ND AVENUE S does not offer parking.
Does 1743 22ND AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1743 22ND AVENUE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 22ND AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 1743 22ND AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 1743 22ND AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 1743 22ND AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 22ND AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1743 22ND AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
