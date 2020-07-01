All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 18 2019 at 7:06 PM

1720 9th Avenue North - 1

1720 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1720 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Holiday Special** Your application fee will be reimbursed back to you if approved and 200$ OFF your 1st month of rent.

Welcome to St Petersburg, FL. Beautiful home, 2 bed 1 bath.

-Pet friendly, 2 pet maximum no aggressive breeds.
-Wood floors throughout
- Just 5 minutes away from Downtown St.Pete
- Less than 5 minutes away from Highway 19, 275, and 375
- Lots of natural light!
-Tenant pays all utilities.
EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
Only 50$ application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 9th Avenue North - 1 have any available units?
1720 9th Avenue North - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 1720 9th Avenue North - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1720 9th Avenue North - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 9th Avenue North - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 9th Avenue North - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1720 9th Avenue North - 1 offer parking?
No, 1720 9th Avenue North - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1720 9th Avenue North - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 9th Avenue North - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 9th Avenue North - 1 have a pool?
No, 1720 9th Avenue North - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1720 9th Avenue North - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1720 9th Avenue North - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 9th Avenue North - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 9th Avenue North - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 9th Avenue North - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 9th Avenue North - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

