1720 9th Avenue North - 1

hardwood floors pet friendly

**Holiday Special** Your application fee will be reimbursed back to you if approved and 200$ OFF your 1st month of rent.



Welcome to St Petersburg, FL. Beautiful home, 2 bed 1 bath.



-Pet friendly, 2 pet maximum no aggressive breeds.

-Wood floors throughout

- Just 5 minutes away from Downtown St.Pete

- Less than 5 minutes away from Highway 19, 275, and 375

- Lots of natural light!

-Tenant pays all utilities.

EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!

Only 50$ application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.