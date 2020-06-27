All apartments in St. Petersburg
1718 FREEMAN STREET S

1718 Freeman Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1718 Freeman Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Bartlett Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
This property/duplex sits on a large corner lot with sided fenced yard at South of Downtown St Petersburg! Unit B is available for rent. Large, open and split layout of 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 861 sqft. The real room can be the 3rd bedroom, office or guest with separate door to backyard. Ceramic tile, hardwood floors, Central Air and off-street parking in rear. The front porch with wood ceiling provides an ideal spot for morning coffee or evening wine. The property is walking/biking distance to popular St Pete attractions/downtown such as the Tropicana Field, Dali Museum, waterfront Vinoy Park, USF St Pete campus, and just feet from Barlett Park/Tennis.
Landlord will check: (1) credit report and criminal background screening; (2) any past evictions; (3) verify employment, if applicable; (4) verify your previous landlord references. Tenant pays electricity and water/trash and landlord takes of yard. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 FREEMAN STREET S have any available units?
1718 FREEMAN STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 FREEMAN STREET S have?
Some of 1718 FREEMAN STREET S's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 FREEMAN STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1718 FREEMAN STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 FREEMAN STREET S pet-friendly?
No, 1718 FREEMAN STREET S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1718 FREEMAN STREET S offer parking?
Yes, 1718 FREEMAN STREET S offers parking.
Does 1718 FREEMAN STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 FREEMAN STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 FREEMAN STREET S have a pool?
No, 1718 FREEMAN STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1718 FREEMAN STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1718 FREEMAN STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 FREEMAN STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1718 FREEMAN STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
