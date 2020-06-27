1718 FREEMAN STREET S

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking tennis court

This property/duplex sits on a large corner lot with sided fenced yard at South of Downtown St Petersburg! Unit B is available for rent. Large, open and split layout of 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 861 sqft. The real room can be the 3rd bedroom, office or guest with separate door to backyard. Ceramic tile, hardwood floors, Central Air and off-street parking in rear. The front porch with wood ceiling provides an ideal spot for morning coffee or evening wine. The property is walking/biking distance to popular St Pete attractions/downtown such as the Tropicana Field, Dali Museum, waterfront Vinoy Park, USF St Pete campus, and just feet from Barlett Park/Tennis.

Landlord will check: (1) credit report and criminal background screening; (2) any past evictions; (3) verify employment, if applicable; (4) verify your previous landlord references. Tenant pays electricity and water/trash and landlord takes of yard. Welcome home!