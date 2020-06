Amenities

Move in Ready 3 bedroom Townhouse near the ocean - Must see 3 bedroom Townhouse near the ocean ..... Owner is looking for clean background , no felonies, no evictions ....must be hoa approved ...fast approval process .... must earn 2.5 times the rental rate



First months rent and 1 month security deposit ...$50 application fee waived if hoa requires you to pay for application fee



Please contact 786-359-1676 for showings



