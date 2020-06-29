All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
1630 31ST AVENUE N
1630 31ST AVENUE N

1630 31st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1630 31st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Open floor plan, built in 2017 block home loaded with upgrades close to downtown St. Pete and more! This custom built home boasts impact rated windows, 10ft ceilings, gorgeous designer kitchen with granite counter tops, black stainless steel appliances, luxurious master suite with oversized double headed shower, his and hers sinks and a large walk-in closet! The home has 3 bedrooms, an office and two full bathrooms! Completely upgraded with a fenced back and side yard, EVERYTHING NEW 2017 HVAC, new roof, fans and light fixtures throughout! Other significant features include crown molding and fresh modern paint on the interior and gorgeous large tiles in the common areas and bathrooms. Other "new builds" nearby including one across the street. Close to downtown, restaurants, and all the best St. Petersburg has to offer. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 31ST AVENUE N have any available units?
1630 31ST AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 31ST AVENUE N have?
Some of 1630 31ST AVENUE N's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 31ST AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1630 31ST AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 31ST AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1630 31ST AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1630 31ST AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1630 31ST AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 1630 31ST AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 31ST AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 31ST AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1630 31ST AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1630 31ST AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1630 31ST AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 31ST AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 31ST AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
