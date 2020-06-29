1630 31ST AVENUE N

Amenities

Open floor plan, built in 2017 block home loaded with upgrades close to downtown St. Pete and more! This custom built home boasts impact rated windows, 10ft ceilings, gorgeous designer kitchen with granite counter tops, black stainless steel appliances, luxurious master suite with oversized double headed shower, his and hers sinks and a large walk-in closet! The home has 3 bedrooms, an office and two full bathrooms! Completely upgraded with a fenced back and side yard, EVERYTHING NEW 2017 HVAC, new roof, fans and light fixtures throughout! Other significant features include crown molding and fresh modern paint on the interior and gorgeous large tiles in the common areas and bathrooms. Other "new builds" nearby including one across the street. Close to downtown, restaurants, and all the best St. Petersburg has to offer. Must see!