St. Petersburg, FL
1578 15TH STREET S
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:04 AM

1578 15TH STREET S

1578 15th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1578 15th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Thirteenth Steet Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
4 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATHROOMS SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Cute 4BR/1.5BA completely remodeled home. Lots of tile throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. New baths. Large backyard. Convenient location.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fees ranges from $350-$550 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-866-611-3590. Section 8 accepted.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (727) 513-7671 or email tp1-00470@rent.dynasty.com.

(RLNE5629260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1578 15TH STREET S have any available units?
1578 15TH STREET S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1578 15TH STREET S have?
Some of 1578 15TH STREET S's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1578 15TH STREET S currently offering any rent specials?
1578 15TH STREET S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1578 15TH STREET S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1578 15TH STREET S is pet friendly.
Does 1578 15TH STREET S offer parking?
No, 1578 15TH STREET S does not offer parking.
Does 1578 15TH STREET S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1578 15TH STREET S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1578 15TH STREET S have a pool?
No, 1578 15TH STREET S does not have a pool.
Does 1578 15TH STREET S have accessible units?
No, 1578 15TH STREET S does not have accessible units.
Does 1578 15TH STREET S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1578 15TH STREET S does not have units with dishwashers.
