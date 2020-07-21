1578 15TH STREET S

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

4 BEDROOM / 1.5 BATHROOMS SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Cute 4BR/1.5BA completely remodeled home. Lots of tile throughout. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances. New baths. Large backyard. Convenient location.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fees ranges from $350-$550 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-866-611-3590. Section 8 accepted.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (727) 513-7671 or email tp1-00470@rent.dynasty.com.



(RLNE5629260)