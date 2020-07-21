156 9th Ave N

Amenities

One of our #StPetersburgHomesForRent features great amenities and has a 1-car attached garage and there is also additional storage in the garage. This historic Old North East Home was built in 1913, with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and 2 half baths. Downstairs showcases nice cherry-finished flooring, spacious rooms including a dining room, living room, entrance front room, and a west room. The porch out front is nicely shaded as well. Upstairs has carpeting in all 3 bedrooms with tile in the bathroom. There is an upstairs outdoor screened-in covered patio as well. This marvelous home has plenty of room to enjoy life in downtown St Petersburg.



This may be your future home; check it out now!



Included in the rent, HVAC filters delivered to your door monthly.



How Long are your leases? 1 year leases and we can offer a 2 year lease up front and lock in the rate.



Are pets allowed? Small pets breed restrictions do apply see the application. There is a one time administration fee and a monthly Administration charge of $30.00 per pet per month (see application for details).



Do you have a pet application? Yes on our website is Pet Screening button. Its FREE at https://yourrentalpeople.com/tenants



Is smoking allowed? No only outside.



Holding fee is one month’s rent.



Showing instructions: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.



How to Apply:

Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria

Hit Apply Now



Complete the Online Application Form



Pay the Application Fee



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change