All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 156 9th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
156 9th Ave N
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:15 PM

156 9th Ave N

156 9th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

156 9th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Historic Old Northeast

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One of our #StPetersburgHomesForRent features great amenities and has a 1-car attached garage and there is also additional storage in the garage. This historic Old North East Home was built in 1913, with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and 2 half baths. Downstairs showcases nice cherry-finished flooring, spacious rooms including a dining room, living room, entrance front room, and a west room. The porch out front is nicely shaded as well. Upstairs has carpeting in all 3 bedrooms with tile in the bathroom. There is an upstairs outdoor screened-in covered patio as well. This marvelous home has plenty of room to enjoy life in downtown St Petersburg.

This may be your future home; check it out now!

The home also has an attached garage for one car and there is also additional storage in the garage. This home has pretty of room to enjoy life in downtown St Petersburg.

Included in the rent, HVAC filters delivered to your door monthly.

Included in the rent is the Resident Benefits Package which includes HVAC filters being delivered to the home each month, along with a few other perks.

How Long are your leases? 1 year leases and we can offer a 2 year lease up front and lock in the rate.

Are pets allowed? Small pets breed restrictions do apply see the application. There is a one time administration fee and a monthly Administration charge of $30.00 per pet per month (see application for details).

Do you have a pet application? Yes on our website is Pet Screening button. Its FREE at https://yourrentalpeople.com/tenants

Is smoking allowed? No only outside.

Holding fee is one month’s rent.

Showing instructions: How do I schedule a viewing? If you haven't already please review the pictures and videos we have provided. If you truly feel this home is a great fit for you needs please contact us through the showing button to schedule an appointment or call our leasing line where a live person will answer and assist you with your appointment.

How to Apply:
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (see application requirements:) http://bit.ly/CavalierCriteria
Hit Apply Now

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Please refer to Go Section 8 for rental properties that maybe available for the housing assistance program.

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 9th Ave N have any available units?
156 9th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 156 9th Ave N have?
Some of 156 9th Ave N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 9th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
156 9th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 9th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 156 9th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 156 9th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 156 9th Ave N offers parking.
Does 156 9th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 9th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 9th Ave N have a pool?
No, 156 9th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 156 9th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 156 9th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 156 9th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 156 9th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Verandahs of Brighton Bay
10800 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus