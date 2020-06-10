All apartments in St. Petersburg
1485 13th St S

1485 13th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

1485 13th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Thirteenth Steet Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice update 3/2 near Cambell Park in Downtown St.Pete! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Nicely updated, large, three bedroom two bath home located just south of Downtown St.Pete. Near John Hopkins Middle School and Campbell Park.

This home features new wood-like floors throughout, fresh paint, a large living room with a kitchen open to living room and separate dining area. It also has a very large master bedroom with attached bathroom.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1682108

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE5517835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1485 13th St S have any available units?
1485 13th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1485 13th St S have?
Some of 1485 13th St S's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1485 13th St S currently offering any rent specials?
1485 13th St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1485 13th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1485 13th St S is pet friendly.
Does 1485 13th St S offer parking?
Yes, 1485 13th St S does offer parking.
Does 1485 13th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1485 13th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1485 13th St S have a pool?
No, 1485 13th St S does not have a pool.
Does 1485 13th St S have accessible units?
No, 1485 13th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 1485 13th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1485 13th St S does not have units with dishwashers.
