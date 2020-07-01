All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1401 39TH AVENUE N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1401 39TH AVENUE N
Last updated March 29 2020 at 1:42 AM

1401 39TH AVENUE N

1401 39th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1401 39th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Allendale Terrace CHARMING RENTAL ~ Location, Location, Location! FALL in LOVE with this Key West inspired RENTAL HOME in the highly desired neighborhood Allendale Terrace! Pull up to the BEAUTIFUL tropical landscape and metal roof on this corner lot home. As you enter the home you will LOVE the abundance of light. This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home offers an eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, NEW remodeled bathroom, NEW paint, NEW ceiling fans, NEW tile flooring, original hardwood flooring, an inside laundry room with washer and dryer, and MUCH MORE! Entertain in the quaint backyard! Enjoy the HUGE storage shed! PERFECT location to all the beaches, Downtown St. Petersburg, shopping and restaurants! Home is NOT in a flood zone! **Professional Pictures Coming Soon**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 39TH AVENUE N have any available units?
1401 39TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 39TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 1401 39TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 39TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
1401 39TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 39TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 1401 39TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1401 39TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 1401 39TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 1401 39TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 39TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 39TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 1401 39TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 1401 39TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 1401 39TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 39TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 39TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Tamarind Bay
11400 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus