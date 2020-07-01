1401 39TH AVENUE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Allendale Terrace CHARMING RENTAL ~ Location, Location, Location! FALL in LOVE with this Key West inspired RENTAL HOME in the highly desired neighborhood Allendale Terrace! Pull up to the BEAUTIFUL tropical landscape and metal roof on this corner lot home. As you enter the home you will LOVE the abundance of light. This adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home offers an eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, NEW remodeled bathroom, NEW paint, NEW ceiling fans, NEW tile flooring, original hardwood flooring, an inside laundry room with washer and dryer, and MUCH MORE! Entertain in the quaint backyard! Enjoy the HUGE storage shed! PERFECT location to all the beaches, Downtown St. Petersburg, shopping and restaurants! Home is NOT in a flood zone! **Professional Pictures Coming Soon**