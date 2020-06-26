1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access

Mother-in-law suite with Living rm St.Pete Beach. Contains of spacious bedroom with walk-in closet, living room, private bath, private laundry room, separate entrance and private beautiful fenced outdoor courtyard with fire pit in the newly renovated house. No shared spaces. Everything private, even outdoor.Located in the quiet neighborhood. For your use furnished outdoor patio with cooking area: grill, sink, swing, outdoor shower, Bikes, umbrella and beach chairs are complimentary. TV, refrigerator in the living room, Kitchenette equipped with microwave, oven, kettle, coffeemaker. Private Washer/dryer. WiFi. Sleeps 1-2. Two parking spots. Private suite with separate entrance in a quiet and residential neighborhood. Private Beautiful backyard with mural fence and fire pit. Private covered patio with the couch. Great location! Close to the stores, restaurants and to the beach, which is 7 min away by car and 15 by bikes. Only a block from the bus stop to the beach/town. The Pinellas trail is 3 blocks North for 40 miles of running, walking or biking. Perfect for the singles or couples,



1338 canterbury rd unit b, st pete fl 33710



call me at 813 4747410 if you have any questions



(RLNE5422667)