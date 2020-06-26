All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B
Last updated May 18 2020 at 12:09 PM

1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B

1338 Canterbury Road North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1338 Canterbury Road North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Tyrone Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Mother-in-law suite with Living rm St.Pete Beach. Contains of spacious bedroom with walk-in closet, living room, private bath, private laundry room, separate entrance and private beautiful fenced outdoor courtyard with fire pit in the newly renovated house. No shared spaces. Everything private, even outdoor.Located in the quiet neighborhood. For your use furnished outdoor patio with cooking area: grill, sink, swing, outdoor shower, Bikes, umbrella and beach chairs are complimentary. TV, refrigerator in the living room, Kitchenette equipped with microwave, oven, kettle, coffeemaker. Private Washer/dryer. WiFi. Sleeps 1-2. Two parking spots. Private suite with separate entrance in a quiet and residential neighborhood. Private Beautiful backyard with mural fence and fire pit. Private covered patio with the couch. Great location! Close to the stores, restaurants and to the beach, which is 7 min away by car and 15 by bikes. Only a block from the bus stop to the beach/town. The Pinellas trail is 3 blocks North for 40 miles of running, walking or biking. Perfect for the singles or couples,

1338 canterbury rd unit b, st pete fl 33710

call me at 813 4747410 if you have any questions

(RLNE5422667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B have any available units?
1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B have?
Some of 1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B offers parking.
Does 1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B have a pool?
No, 1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1338 Canterbury Rd N Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus