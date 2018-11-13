All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:24 PM

130 17th Avenue North - House

130 17th Ave N · (727) 820-1991
Location

130 17th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Historic Old Northeast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow style home with off street parking in lovely Old NE neighborhood. Easy access to shops, restaurants, waterfront, parks and all that downtown St Petersburg has to offer! This home offers a charming front porch, hardwood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with a breakfast bar that opens to the living area, two ample bedrooms, updated bathroom, large closet with Washer/Dryer hook ups, and central A/C. Rent includes water, trash, and yard maintenance, Annual lease only. This lovely home is in a fabulous urban location, only blocks to your favorite restaurants, coffee shops, art & music festivals, shopping, parks or waterfront, the list of amenities in downtown St. Petersburg goes on and on. This is the perfect home for those who want to be part of Downtown Saint Petersburg culture and enjoy the Old Northeast too. Don't wait!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 17th Avenue North - House have any available units?
130 17th Avenue North - House has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 130 17th Avenue North - House have?
Some of 130 17th Avenue North - House's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 17th Avenue North - House currently offering any rent specials?
130 17th Avenue North - House isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 17th Avenue North - House pet-friendly?
No, 130 17th Avenue North - House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 130 17th Avenue North - House offer parking?
Yes, 130 17th Avenue North - House does offer parking.
Does 130 17th Avenue North - House have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 17th Avenue North - House does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 17th Avenue North - House have a pool?
No, 130 17th Avenue North - House does not have a pool.
Does 130 17th Avenue North - House have accessible units?
No, 130 17th Avenue North - House does not have accessible units.
Does 130 17th Avenue North - House have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 17th Avenue North - House has units with dishwashers.
