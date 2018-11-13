130 17th Avenue North - House

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking

Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow style home with off street parking in lovely Old NE neighborhood. Easy access to shops, restaurants, waterfront, parks and all that downtown St Petersburg has to offer! This home offers a charming front porch, hardwood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with a breakfast bar that opens to the living area, two ample bedrooms, updated bathroom, large closet with Washer/Dryer hook ups, and central A/C. Rent includes water, trash, and yard maintenance, Annual lease only. This lovely home is in a fabulous urban location, only blocks to your favorite restaurants, coffee shops, art & music festivals, shopping, parks or waterfront, the list of amenities in downtown St. Petersburg goes on and on. This is the perfect home for those who want to be part of Downtown Saint Petersburg culture and enjoy the Old Northeast too. Don't wait!