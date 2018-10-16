12077 Gandy Boulevard North

Amenities

Grand Verandahs is a fabulous waterfront condominium, centrally located to interstate 275, Tampa, downtown St Pete, and the beaches. You will enjoy a sparkling swimming pool, clubhouse, gym, undercover parking, and a gated entry and exit. Once inside your corner condo you will immediately take in the expansive water and nature views. The main living areas feature engineered wood flooring, tile in the wet areas, volume ceilings, a chef's kitchen, built in office nook, open floor plan, as well as extra touches like crown moulding and new paint. The 3 large bedrooms feature luxurious carpet and plenty of closet space. The master bedroom enjoys access to the waterfront balcony, walk in closets, ensuite bathroom with double vanity, soaking tub, and walk in shower. The laundry room has front load washer/dryer as well as extra storage space. Furnishings in photos are optional for no additional charge. This one has it all, and will not last long!