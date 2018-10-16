All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

12077 Gandy Boulevard, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

Grand Verandahs is a fabulous waterfront condominium, centrally located to interstate 275, Tampa, downtown St Pete, and the beaches. You will enjoy a sparkling swimming pool, clubhouse, gym, undercover parking, and a gated entry and exit. Once inside your corner condo you will immediately take in the expansive water and nature views. The main living areas feature engineered wood flooring, tile in the wet areas, volume ceilings, a chef's kitchen, built in office nook, open floor plan, as well as extra touches like crown moulding and new paint. The 3 large bedrooms feature luxurious carpet and plenty of closet space. The master bedroom enjoys access to the waterfront balcony, walk in closets, ensuite bathroom with double vanity, soaking tub, and walk in shower. The laundry room has front load washer/dryer as well as extra storage space. Furnishings in photos are optional for no additional charge. This one has it all, and will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12077 Gandy Boulevard North have any available units?
12077 Gandy Boulevard North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 12077 Gandy Boulevard North have?
Some of 12077 Gandy Boulevard North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12077 Gandy Boulevard North currently offering any rent specials?
12077 Gandy Boulevard North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12077 Gandy Boulevard North pet-friendly?
No, 12077 Gandy Boulevard North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 12077 Gandy Boulevard North offer parking?
Yes, 12077 Gandy Boulevard North offers parking.
Does 12077 Gandy Boulevard North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12077 Gandy Boulevard North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12077 Gandy Boulevard North have a pool?
Yes, 12077 Gandy Boulevard North has a pool.
Does 12077 Gandy Boulevard North have accessible units?
No, 12077 Gandy Boulevard North does not have accessible units.
Does 12077 Gandy Boulevard North have units with dishwashers?
No, 12077 Gandy Boulevard North does not have units with dishwashers.
