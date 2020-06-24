116 38th Street N

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Quaint 1/1 Apartment for rent in St. Petersburg! - Call today to schedule an appointment to see this charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment for rent in St. Petersburg. Located just outside of Historic Kenwood, minutes from all the great foodie destinations in the Grand Central District, close to Downtown St. Petersburg, shopping, the beaches, and all other great St. Pete amenities!



$50 application fee PER PERSON 18+

No Evictions Within 5 Years

No Landlord Collections or Utility Bill Balances

Must make 3x the monthly rent

Credit Score 650+: First Month and Security Deposit

Credit Score 649 or Lower: First Month and Double Security Deposit

2 pet maximum

No aggressive dog breeds

$250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet

***Pets accepted upon owner approval

***Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE3828348)