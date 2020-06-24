All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 116 38th Street N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
116 38th Street N
Last updated March 29 2019 at 5:33 PM

116 38th Street N

116 38th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

116 38th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Quaint 1/1 Apartment for rent in St. Petersburg! - Call today to schedule an appointment to see this charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment for rent in St. Petersburg. Located just outside of Historic Kenwood, minutes from all the great foodie destinations in the Grand Central District, close to Downtown St. Petersburg, shopping, the beaches, and all other great St. Pete amenities!

$50 application fee PER PERSON 18+
No Evictions Within 5 Years
No Landlord Collections or Utility Bill Balances
Must make 3x the monthly rent
Credit Score 650+: First Month and Security Deposit
Credit Score 649 or Lower: First Month and Double Security Deposit
2 pet maximum
No aggressive dog breeds
$250 non-refundable pet fee, per pet
***Pets accepted upon owner approval
***Decisions on renting to prospective tenants with criminal convictions will be made on a case-by-case basis with consideration given to the number, nature, and severity of said conviction(s) and in compliance with the April , 2016 Office of General Counsel Guidance on Application of of Fair Housing Act Standards to the Use of Criminal Records by providers of Housing and Real Estate-Related Transactions

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE3828348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 38th Street N have any available units?
116 38th Street N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 116 38th Street N have?
Some of 116 38th Street N's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 38th Street N currently offering any rent specials?
116 38th Street N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 38th Street N pet-friendly?
Yes, 116 38th Street N is pet friendly.
Does 116 38th Street N offer parking?
No, 116 38th Street N does not offer parking.
Does 116 38th Street N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 38th Street N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 38th Street N have a pool?
No, 116 38th Street N does not have a pool.
Does 116 38th Street N have accessible units?
No, 116 38th Street N does not have accessible units.
Does 116 38th Street N have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 38th Street N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Isles of Gateway
10600 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Rialto Apartments St. Pete
550 50th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33703
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus