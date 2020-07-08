All apartments in St. Petersburg
1145 119TH TERRACE N
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

1145 119TH TERRACE N

1145 119th Terrace North · No Longer Available
Location

1145 119th Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Pelican model townhome in Bay Isles ... split 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with loft. Many upgrades throughout with solid surface countertops in the kitchen, wood laminate flooring in the downstairs living area, ceramic tile in the kitchen and carpeting in the bedrooms, loft, and hallway upstairs. All appliances including full size washer and dryer in upstairs laundry area. Great floor plan w/eat-in kitchen plus breakfast bar to living area, relaxing screened lanai and one car garage w/automatic door opener. Bay Isles is a wonderful community centrally located with easy commutes to Tampa, Clearwater, downtown St. Petersburg and the airports!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 119TH TERRACE N have any available units?
1145 119TH TERRACE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1145 119TH TERRACE N have?
Some of 1145 119TH TERRACE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1145 119TH TERRACE N currently offering any rent specials?
1145 119TH TERRACE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 119TH TERRACE N pet-friendly?
No, 1145 119TH TERRACE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1145 119TH TERRACE N offer parking?
Yes, 1145 119TH TERRACE N offers parking.
Does 1145 119TH TERRACE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1145 119TH TERRACE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 119TH TERRACE N have a pool?
No, 1145 119TH TERRACE N does not have a pool.
Does 1145 119TH TERRACE N have accessible units?
No, 1145 119TH TERRACE N does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 119TH TERRACE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1145 119TH TERRACE N has units with dishwashers.

