1145 119TH TERRACE N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Pelican model townhome in Bay Isles ... split 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with loft. Many upgrades throughout with solid surface countertops in the kitchen, wood laminate flooring in the downstairs living area, ceramic tile in the kitchen and carpeting in the bedrooms, loft, and hallway upstairs. All appliances including full size washer and dryer in upstairs laundry area. Great floor plan w/eat-in kitchen plus breakfast bar to living area, relaxing screened lanai and one car garage w/automatic door opener. Bay Isles is a wonderful community centrally located with easy commutes to Tampa, Clearwater, downtown St. Petersburg and the airports!