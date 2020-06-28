All apartments in St. Petersburg
11420 BAY STREET NE
11420 BAY STREET NE

11420 Bay Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11420 Bay Street Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHS CONDO! Great Location- Windward PT Condominium Complex. Easy Access to I275 and the Fourth Street/ Gandy Corridor. Windward PT Offers Tennis Courts, Playground Area, Swimming Pool and Car Washing Area. This Spacious 2 Story Condo comes with a Screened in Patio and One Assigned Cover Parking. The Large Living/ Dining Room on the 1st Floor has Wood Laminate Flooring and Sliding Glass Doors Leading out to the Screened in Patio. The Kitchen is Light & Bright with Tile Flooring, White Appliances and a Large Window. The Half Bath in the Entry Hall is Perfect for Guest. The Staircase Leading to the 2nd Floor has New Carpet and a Storage Closet. Both the Master Bedroom & Second Bedroom are Very Spacious with Large Windows and Lots of Closet Space. The Jack & Jill Bathroom has Tile Floors, Lots of Storage Space and a Laundry Closet with Washer & Dryer AS IS Condition. Water, Garbage & Sewage is included in the Rent. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11420 BAY STREET NE have any available units?
11420 BAY STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 11420 BAY STREET NE have?
Some of 11420 BAY STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11420 BAY STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
11420 BAY STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11420 BAY STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 11420 BAY STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 11420 BAY STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 11420 BAY STREET NE offers parking.
Does 11420 BAY STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11420 BAY STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11420 BAY STREET NE have a pool?
Yes, 11420 BAY STREET NE has a pool.
Does 11420 BAY STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 11420 BAY STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 11420 BAY STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11420 BAY STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
