11420 BAY STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area parking playground pool tennis court

2 BEDROOMS 1.5 BATHS CONDO! Great Location- Windward PT Condominium Complex. Easy Access to I275 and the Fourth Street/ Gandy Corridor. Windward PT Offers Tennis Courts, Playground Area, Swimming Pool and Car Washing Area. This Spacious 2 Story Condo comes with a Screened in Patio and One Assigned Cover Parking. The Large Living/ Dining Room on the 1st Floor has Wood Laminate Flooring and Sliding Glass Doors Leading out to the Screened in Patio. The Kitchen is Light & Bright with Tile Flooring, White Appliances and a Large Window. The Half Bath in the Entry Hall is Perfect for Guest. The Staircase Leading to the 2nd Floor has New Carpet and a Storage Closet. Both the Master Bedroom & Second Bedroom are Very Spacious with Large Windows and Lots of Closet Space. The Jack & Jill Bathroom has Tile Floors, Lots of Storage Space and a Laundry Closet with Washer & Dryer AS IS Condition. Water, Garbage & Sewage is included in the Rent. No Pets.