1074 23RD AVENUE N

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT LOCATION - WOOD LAWN. This Charming Home has the Original Hardwood Floors. The Living Room Comes with a Real Wood Burning Fireplace. The Open Kitchen has LOTS of Cabinets and a Gas Stove. The Dining Area Opens to Both the Kitchen & Living Room. The Master Bedroom has its Own Entry and a Remodeled Bath with Walk-In Shower. This Home has a Enclosed Front Porch as well as an Enclosed Back Porch with Room for a Full-Size Washer & Dryer. The Large Back Yard is Fenced In with Alley Access and Parking Area. THE GARAGE IS NOT FOR TENANT USE. TENANT OCCUPIED MUST CALL FOR APPOINTMENT 24 HR NOTICE. AVAILABLE 3/16/19.