1045 13th Ave S

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Renovated 2br/1ba with a Bonus Room Bungalow - NOVEMBER MOVE-IN SPECIAL - ** November Move-In Special -- FREE RENT for the month of November - Pay only the Security Deposit for move-in. **



2 bedroom, 1Bathroom with a bonus room bungalow home in St. Petersburg with additional small bonus room. Fully remodeled interior with new floors, baseboards, kitchen cabinets, granite counters, bathroom and more. Lots of storage, laundry room with hook-ups for a full size washer and dryer.



Terms:

- $1160.00/month (12 month lease)

- Liability Insurance included.

- Security deposit starting $1160.00

- $45 application fee (Non Refundable) -- per person over the age of 18

- Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer

- Wireless Internet Ready

- Cable Ready

- Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

- Cooling System: Central Air

- 884 Square Feet



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



For additional information please call 813-347-9917 or 813-252-5112



(RLNE5202887)