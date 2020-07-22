All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 1045 13th Ave S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
1045 13th Ave S
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

1045 13th Ave S

1045 13th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1045 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Thirteenth Steet Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Renovated 2br/1ba with a Bonus Room Bungalow - NOVEMBER MOVE-IN SPECIAL - ** November Move-In Special -- FREE RENT for the month of November - Pay only the Security Deposit for move-in. **

2 bedroom, 1Bathroom with a bonus room bungalow home in St. Petersburg with additional small bonus room. Fully remodeled interior with new floors, baseboards, kitchen cabinets, granite counters, bathroom and more. Lots of storage, laundry room with hook-ups for a full size washer and dryer.

Terms:
- $1160.00/month (12 month lease)
- Liability Insurance included.
- Security deposit starting $1160.00
- $45 application fee (Non Refundable) -- per person over the age of 18
- Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer
- Wireless Internet Ready
- Cable Ready
- Washer/Dryer Hook Ups
- Cooling System: Central Air
- 884 Square Feet

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information please call 813-347-9917 or 813-252-5112

(RLNE5202887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 13th Ave S have any available units?
1045 13th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 13th Ave S have?
Some of 1045 13th Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 13th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1045 13th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 13th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 13th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1045 13th Ave S offer parking?
No, 1045 13th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 1045 13th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1045 13th Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 13th Ave S have a pool?
No, 1045 13th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1045 13th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1045 13th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 13th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1045 13th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus