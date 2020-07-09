1035 28th St N

Amenities

Available now for move in within 30 days - 12 mo minimum lease



Updated bungalow with LARGE kitchen and a LARGE fenced back yard



Lawn care is included!



Bonus enclosed front porch



W/D hook ups



Central air



Includes auto delivery of high-efficiency AC filters every 3 months



Sorry no pets



$50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc.



Security deposit due upon approval; First month\'s rent due prior to move in



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit



All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises