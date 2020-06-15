1 BEACH DRIVE SE

Amenities

Luxurious high end remodel in Bayfront Tower is ready for its very first resident! Every thing is NEW from top to bottom. Large, bright open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows featuring direct unobstructed views of Tampa Bay. 2 Bedrooms + Office/den and 2 full bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with top of line Wolf, Bosch & Subzero appliances complete with large island overlooking sparkling waters is sure to delight. Lux unit + lux location + lux water views! All Bayfront Tower amenities included with 24/7 concierge & valet parking, roof top pool, fully equipped fitness center and more. Enjoy city life in a carefree community with penthouse level amenities surrounded by restaurants, museums, theater, music and art venues. Bayfront Tower and downtown St Pete are calling you home! 1 garage parking space included. First month, last month rent + $5000 to move in. No smoking, no pets. Cable, internet, water, trash included in lease fee.