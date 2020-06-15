All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

1 BEACH DRIVE SE

1 Beach Drive Southeast · (727) 698-1047
Location

1 Beach Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 905 · Avail. now

$6,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
24hr concierge
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
valet service
Luxurious high end remodel in Bayfront Tower is ready for its very first resident! Every thing is NEW from top to bottom. Large, bright open floor plan with floor to ceiling windows featuring direct unobstructed views of Tampa Bay. 2 Bedrooms + Office/den and 2 full bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with top of line Wolf, Bosch & Subzero appliances complete with large island overlooking sparkling waters is sure to delight. Lux unit + lux location + lux water views! All Bayfront Tower amenities included with 24/7 concierge & valet parking, roof top pool, fully equipped fitness center and more. Enjoy city life in a carefree community with penthouse level amenities surrounded by restaurants, museums, theater, music and art venues. Bayfront Tower and downtown St Pete are calling you home! 1 garage parking space included. First month, last month rent + $5000 to move in. No smoking, no pets. Cable, internet, water, trash included in lease fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 BEACH DRIVE SE have any available units?
1 BEACH DRIVE SE has a unit available for $6,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 BEACH DRIVE SE have?
Some of 1 BEACH DRIVE SE's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 BEACH DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
1 BEACH DRIVE SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 BEACH DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 1 BEACH DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 1 BEACH DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 1 BEACH DRIVE SE does offer parking.
Does 1 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 BEACH DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 BEACH DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 1 BEACH DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 1 BEACH DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 1 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1 BEACH DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 BEACH DRIVE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
