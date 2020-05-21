All apartments in St. Cloud
Find more places like 1869 Overcup Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Cloud, FL
/
1869 Overcup Ave
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

1869 Overcup Ave

1869 Overcup Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Cloud
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1869 Overcup Ave, St. Cloud, FL 34771

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Villa in Oak Tree Pointe for RENT! - 3 Bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage villa
1450 sq. ft. Built in 2019
Stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and washer and dryer
Ceiling fans and blinds
Kitchen with an island
Carpet and tile
Laundry room inside
screened enclosed patio
small pets are welcome with approval
Community Pool
Lawn care, pest control interior and exterior are all done by the HOA

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).
A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with section 8, more than 3 pets or felonies against people or property within the last 7 years.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com

(RLNE4983135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1869 Overcup Ave have any available units?
1869 Overcup Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1869 Overcup Ave have?
Some of 1869 Overcup Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1869 Overcup Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1869 Overcup Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1869 Overcup Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1869 Overcup Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1869 Overcup Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1869 Overcup Ave offers parking.
Does 1869 Overcup Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1869 Overcup Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1869 Overcup Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1869 Overcup Ave has a pool.
Does 1869 Overcup Ave have accessible units?
No, 1869 Overcup Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1869 Overcup Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1869 Overcup Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Soleil Blu Luxury
527 Neptune Bay Cir
St. Cloud, FL 34769

Similar Pages

St. Cloud 1 BedroomsSt. Cloud 2 Bedrooms
St. Cloud Apartments with BalconySt. Cloud Apartments with Parking
St. Cloud Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLHorizon West, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FL
Bartow, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FLMount Dora, FLGoldenrod, FLDavenport, FLHighland City, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus