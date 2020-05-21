1869 Overcup Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Villa in Oak Tree Pointe for RENT! - 3 Bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage villa

1450 sq. ft. Built in 2019

Stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and washer and dryer

Ceiling fans and blinds

Kitchen with an island

Carpet and tile

Laundry room inside

screened enclosed patio

small pets are welcome with approval

Community Pool

Lawn care, pest control interior and exterior are all done by the HOA



Listed by Knight Property Group LLC

Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).

A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.

This rental is not available for tenant with section 8, more than 3 pets or felonies against people or property within the last 7 years.

We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.



For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com



(RLNE4983135)