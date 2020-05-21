1869 Overcup Ave

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Villa in Oak Tree Pointe for RENT! - 3 Bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage villa
1450 sq. ft. Built in 2019
Stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, and washer and dryer
Ceiling fans and blinds
Kitchen with an island
Carpet and tile
Laundry room inside
screened enclosed patio
small pets are welcome with approval
Community Pool
Lawn care, pest control interior and exterior are all done by the HOA
Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).
A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with section 8, more than 3 pets or felonies against people or property within the last 7 years.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.
For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com
(RLNE4983135)