Last updated May 16 2020 at 4:41 PM

1215 10TH ST

1215 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1215 10th Street, St. Cloud, FL 34769
St. Cloud

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One bedroom/one bathroom apartment located in the growing Downtown St. Cloud area, on 10th Street. Apartment features ceramic tile floors throughout, a remodeled kitchen with eat-in space and new appliances to include refrigerator, stove & range hood. It also features central A/C &heater.Great location offering walking distance to bus line, elementary school, restaurants & shopping area, Lakefront Park, municipal offices and major roadways near US-192. Middle and High schools all within 5 minutes from the apartment.
(Appliances and Colors May Vary)

This beautiful apartment will be clean, disinfected and ready to move-in on 06/06/2020!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 10TH ST have any available units?
1215 10TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Cloud, FL.
How much is rent in St. Cloud, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Cloud Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 10TH ST have?
Some of 1215 10TH ST's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 10TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1215 10TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 10TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1215 10TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Cloud.
Does 1215 10TH ST offer parking?
No, 1215 10TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1215 10TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1215 10TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 10TH ST have a pool?
No, 1215 10TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1215 10TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1215 10TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 10TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 10TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.

