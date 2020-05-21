1215 10TH ST

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

One bedroom/one bathroom apartment located in the growing Downtown St. Cloud area, on 10th Street. Apartment features ceramic tile floors throughout, a remodeled kitchen with eat-in space and new appliances to include refrigerator, stove & range hood. It also features central A/C &heater.Great location offering walking distance to bus line, elementary school, restaurants & shopping area, Lakefront Park, municipal offices and major roadways near US-192. Middle and High schools all within 5 minutes from the apartment.

(Appliances and Colors May Vary)



This beautiful apartment will be clean, disinfected and ready to move-in on 06/06/2020!!!