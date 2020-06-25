All apartments in Seminole
Find more places like 11054 Village Green Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole, FL
/
11054 Village Green Avenue
Last updated April 15 2020 at 10:15 PM

11054 Village Green Avenue

11054 Village Green Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seminole
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

11054 Village Green Avenue, Seminole, FL 33772

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
What an incredibly lovely home! Enjoy coming home to this 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,066 sq. ft home in Seminole, FL! Open and bright floor plan. Spacious living room. Lovely kitchen features lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space with a breakfast bar. Amazing master suite features dual vanities, luxurious tub. Huge secondary rooms with beautiful bathrooms throughout. Backyard oasis includes covered sparkling pool. Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11054 Village Green Avenue have any available units?
11054 Village Green Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seminole, FL.
Is 11054 Village Green Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11054 Village Green Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11054 Village Green Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11054 Village Green Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11054 Village Green Avenue offer parking?
No, 11054 Village Green Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11054 Village Green Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11054 Village Green Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11054 Village Green Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11054 Village Green Avenue has a pool.
Does 11054 Village Green Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11054 Village Green Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11054 Village Green Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11054 Village Green Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11054 Village Green Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11054 Village Green Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard
Seminole, FL 33776
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way
Seminole, FL 33772

Similar Pages

Seminole 1 BedroomsSeminole 2 Bedrooms
Seminole Accessible ApartmentsSeminole Apartments with Parking
Seminole Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FL
Westchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg