/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:01 AM
122 Apartments for rent in Seminole, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 190
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
19 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,292
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:05am
4 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
7125 102ND LANE
7125 102nd Lane, Seminole, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1885 sqft
There's room to roam in this lovely 3 Bedroom Townhome located in lovely Bayou Grande.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
8950 Park Boulevard North - 705
8950 Park Boulevard North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1125 sqft
Welcome to Seminole, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 2 bath. - Close to beaches, shopping and other amenities. - Furniture is optional. -Water, sewer, trash included all other utilities are tenant responsibility. -Sorry no pets. _Washer Dryer included.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
10764 70TH AVENUE
10764 70th Avenue North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation rental available in gated Beachway Condominiums! Redone One bedroom One bathroom condo on the 2nd floor for rent this winter season.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD
8800 Bay Pines Boulevard, Seminole, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront Condo with Amazing Wide Open Views of Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy Watching the Dolphins, Manatees, And Seabirds from Your Private 20 Ft.
Results within 1 mile of Seminole
1 of 13
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
151 148th Ave E Unit 1
151 148th Avenue, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
500 sqft
Madeira Beach 1/1 Duplex Home Awaits YOU! Adorably furnished home with a full-size couch, sitting chairs with end tables and coffee table as well as a small entertainment center complete with a small flatscreen T.V.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
179 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
179 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
430 sqft
1st Floor, Very Clean 1 bedroom, 1 bath Furnished Condo with Boat Slip #42 at desired Madeira Beach Yacht Club. This annual rental unit comes fully furnished, and you couldn't ask for a more convenient location.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
11276 KAPOK GRAND CIRCLE
11276 Kapok Grand Circle, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1332 sqft
Kapok Grand, a gated community with a range of amenities, closeness to the Beaches, pet friendly, and much more offers an in-style living all year round. Enjoy this beautifully updated townhome and take advantage of this paradise.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
423 150TH AVENUE
423 150th Ave, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1350 sqft
Walk to the Beach! Waterfront condo featuring a very spacious split floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen wood cabinets, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, inside laundry area, large living room and dining
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD
13809 Mission Oaks Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
865 sqft
Adorable, beautifully remodeled villa 1.2 miles from the beaches of Redington, Indian Shores and Indian Rocks Beach, directly across the street from the grocery, shopping, restaurants, hardware store and more.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
210 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
840 sqft
Beautifully decorated - all new interior. Direct Intracoastal View - Great Location! Beautifully furnished, spacious unit with view of the Intracoastal waterway.
1 of 43
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
211 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1040 sqft
Weekly rental rates available. Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths ground floor townhouse (upstairs/downstairs) unit right on the pool in a gated community! Both bedrooms and full bath are upstairs.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
11340 116TH STREET
11340 116th Street, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1023 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL. THIS IS NOT AN ANNUAL RENTAL. Guest will be charged: Booking fee: $59.00, 13% tourist/sales tax, $250 exit cleaning fee, $500 damage deposit. Prices Vary Seasonally. Weekly Rates Available.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cordova Greens
8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD
8703 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1075 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is beautifully updated and furnished. Kitchen and bath finishes are recently upgraded with granite counters and stainless appliances. A screened patio and covered parking are part of the package.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cordova Greens
8765 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD
8765 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1075 sqft
This clean, well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath corner unit has updated furnishings. Exterior space includes both a screened patio area and a spacious outdoor patio with a short walkway to the community pool and spa.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Jungle Terrace
3858 74th Way N.
3858 74th Way North, St. Petersburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhomes located at the Andover Bay Townhomes. Gorgeous Modern design. Granite counter tops in Kitchen & Bathrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floors throughout first floor, Carpet in bedrooms, Washer/Dryer in unit.
Results within 5 miles of Seminole
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
24 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
857 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
26 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
9 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,347
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
20 Units Available
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Similar Pages
Seminole 1 BedroomsSeminole 2 BedroomsSeminole 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeminole 3 BedroomsSeminole Accessible ApartmentsSeminole Apartments under $1,000
Seminole Apartments under $900Seminole Apartments with BalconySeminole Apartments with GarageSeminole Apartments with GymSeminole Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FL