/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
33 Accessible Apartments for rent in Seminole, FL
Verified
1 of 190
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
24 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
9 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Seminole
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
$
27 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
6 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 19 at 10:32pm
Contact for Availability
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,395
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1172 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Gateway in Pinellas Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Seminole
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
$
47 Units Available
Calais Park Lofts & Apartments
5800 Calais Lane, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1532 sqft
Located in the oceanfront city of St. Petersburg. Perks of this complex include 24-hour maintenance, Jacuzzi tubs, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, attached garages and more.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
16 Units Available
Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$999
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1137 sqft
This relaxing, luxury community sits lakeside. Apartments offer full kitchens, washer and dryer connections, and terraces. On-site pool, grill, and picnic areas. Pet-friendly. Near the downtown area.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
52 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,480
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Marisol Vista Apartment Homes in St. Petersburg, Florida. Our quaint lakeside community offers spacious one and two-bedroom homes, fantastic amenities, professional on-site management, plus an unbeatable location.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
18 Units Available
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,396
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1376 sqft
Located just off of I-275. Apartment amenities include intrusion alarms, hardwood floors, soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and screened-in patios or balconies. Community facilities for both residents and their pets. Detached and semi-attached garages available.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
33 Units Available
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,154
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1423 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
$
11 Units Available
The Nolen Luxury Apartments
949 Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1059 sqft
Upscale community in Clearwater, just a short distance from dining, entertainment and shopping. Eat-in kitchens with plank flooring and stainless steel appliances. Close to Clearwater Beach.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,462
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,299
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1211 sqft
Unparalleled luxury nestled in Carillon Park, feels like a Mediterranean villa. Relaxing pool and outdoor gourmet kitchen among spectacular river views. Unique apartments offer crown molding, soaring ceilings and private garages.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,043
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Gulfport
16 Units Available
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$980
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,396
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
28 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,752
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,267
1193 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
118 Units Available
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1063 sqft
Now Open! We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Downtown living never felt so good! Our chic residences boast trendy finishes and unique urban vibes.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greater Pinellas Point
9 Units Available
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
957 sqft
Near Bay Point Middle School, I-275 and the pier. Spacious units with walk-in closets, private patios and full kitchens. Pet-friendly community with beautiful landscaping, business center and pool.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
$
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,520
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1068 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
64 Units Available
1100 Apex
1100 West Cleveland Street, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1375 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
2127 sqft
Towering above the citys skyline, with 15 stories of exceptional apartment residences, sits 1100 Apex. Breathtaking views. Iconic location. Stunning interiors and captivating recreational spaces.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
3 Units Available
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Lane Apartments in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$930
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1231 sqft
This property's proximity to Highway 92 put the South Gandy channel, local crab shacks and discount shopping all within reach. Features include yoga studio, sauna, clubhouse and much more. Furnished units that feature hardwood flooring.
Similar Pages
Seminole 1 BedroomsSeminole 2 BedroomsSeminole 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeminole 3 BedroomsSeminole Accessible Apartments
Seminole Apartments with BalconySeminole Apartments with GarageSeminole Apartments with GymSeminole Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeminole Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FL