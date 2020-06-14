/
1 bedroom apartments
193 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seminole, FL
23 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
783 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
8 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
698 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
10764 70TH AVENUE
10764 70th Avenue North, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
725 sqft
Vacation rental available in gated Beachway Condominiums! Redone One bedroom One bathroom condo on the 2nd floor for rent this winter season.
1 Unit Available
8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD
8800 Bay Pines Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,000
506 sqft
Waterfront Condo with Amazing Wide Open Views of Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy Watching the Dolphins, Manatees, And Seabirds from Your Private 20 Ft.
1 Unit Available
10510 77TH TERRACE
10510 77th Terrace, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
720 sqft
RARE - One bedroom, one bath - original tenant stayed 5 YEARS - only moving because they became a family of three.
Results within 1 mile of Seminole
1 Unit Available
10629 101st St N N
10629 101st Street, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Unit N Available 07/01/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex on Lake Seminole - Property Id: 292923 Great 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Quiet Location on Lake Seminole & Features: *Rent includes Water/Trash/Sewer & Lawn Maintenance *Refrigerator &
1 Unit Available
7701 Starkey Road #731
7701 Starkey Rd, Bardmoor, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
55+ Community, FURNISHED 1BR/1BA CONDO IN BOULEVARD CLUB! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 55+ Community (Must be 55 or over) Vacation get a way! Available April - September 30.
1 Unit Available
4125 Park Street North
4125 Park St N, West Lealman, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
608 sqft
This home boasts an open and inviting floor plan, a spacious kitchen & a beautiful owners suite. Self-tour this home today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
4775 COVE CIRCLE
4775 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Wow!!! Available July 1 , 2020 to Nov 31, 2020. This Modern 9th floor FURNISHED Condo has Stunning Views of Boca Ciega Bay & the Intracoastal Waterway & Madeira Beach with Sunsets from your Living room, Florida room & Master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
4565 DUHME ROAD
4565 Duhme Road, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
MRS CLEAN will love living in this remodeled, light and bright, corner unit in The Madrigal, a quaint 55+, 20 unit complex that is very quiet and peaceful, and the LOCATION could not be better! Within a mile and a half you have the Pristine Gulf of
1 Unit Available
11447 PARK BOULEVARD
11447 Park Boulevard North, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
504 sqft
Don't miss this quiet condo in Seminole. Walking distance to the new city center and a quick drive to the beach! One bedroom 1 bath updated unit with covered parking spot. Will consider a small pet.
Results within 5 miles of Seminole
Mill Pond
4 Units Available
Somerset
12800 Vonn Rd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$812
640 sqft
Somerset Apartments is an upscale community with everything you need to feel right at home. When you browse through our selection of apartments in Largo, FL, you’ll find spacious interiors, sophisticated kitchens and massive walk-in closets.
35 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
773 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
26 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
14 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
840 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
825 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
44 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
787 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
14 Units Available
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$831
681 sqft
Here at Enclave On East in Largo, Florida we have floorplans you will love as well as amenities you'll crave! Feel at home amidst lush landscaping in a secluded setting, with gorgeous lake views.
13 Units Available
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
This community's pool is fenced in for added protection, and an onsite gym and clubhouse is available for those wanting to stay dry. Units are recently renovated. Just moments away from shops on 58th Street.
6 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
813 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
5 Units Available
Forest Creek
13500 Rodgers Ave, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$984
700 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Largo, Florida has never been easier! Forest Creek is conveniently located at 13500 Rodgers Ave, near major thoroughfares like Interstate 275 and US Highway 19.
3 Units Available
Silver Palms Apartments
221 Lake Ave NE, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
825 sqft
Furnished units with central air and patios/balconies. 24-hour maintenance. Tenants get access to a laundry center, pool, and courtyard on site. Close to the Highland Recreation Complex. Near shops and restaurants on E Bay Drive.
Contact for Availability
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
805 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Gateway in Pinellas Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
6830 71st Ave N
6830 71st Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
950 sqft
This apartment within a house is approximately 950 sf. It includes all utilities. Recently painted with screened porch and washer/dryer. Large master bedroom and large shower with indirect lighting.
