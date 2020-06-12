/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:15 PM
171 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seminole, FL
Verified
1 of 190
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
25 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1284 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
10 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7770 Starkey Rd. 115
7770 Starkey Road, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
Bardmoor Pointe Apartments - Property Id: 244626 UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP!!! Come home to Seminole Village Apartments in beautiful Seminole, Florida! We are here to accommodate your every need with our spacious apartments and convenient location.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9209 Seminole Blvd Unit 103
9209 Seminole Boulevard, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
Call Daniel Heroux @ 727-242-0431 to see this Fully Furnished, 2/1.5 two story unit over looking the pool and Lake Seminole. Nicely furnished with every amenity needed for your stay. Walk out the back door to the pool.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
8950 Park Boulevard North - 705
8950 Park Boulevard North, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1125 sqft
Welcome to Seminole, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 2 bath. - Furniture is optional. -Sorry no pets. -Water, sewer, trash included all other utilities are tenant responsibility. - Close to beaches, shopping and other amenities.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10611 DIXON DRIVE
10611 Dixon Drive North, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1102 sqft
Two bedroom home in park like setting. Large, screened porch, central heat & air 6 months old. Agent related to owner.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
8939 113th Street
8939 113th Street North, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
987 sqft
Welcome to Seminole. Beautiful home 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10764 70TH AVENUE
10764 70th Avenue North, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
985 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 2021 FURNISHED FULLY EQUIPPED---MINUTES TO THE BEACHES and much less than the Beach prices! Cable-Internet-Water-Electric.
Results within 1 mile of Seminole
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4403 74th Street N.
4403 74th Street North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
600 sqft
Ready NOW! 2/1 Unit Available in Beautiful St. Pete! - Move in June 1st! This recently renovated two bedroom, 1 bath apartment located in St.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9435 Lynn Ln Apt C
9435 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
9467 Lynn Ln Apt A
9467 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Orange Lake Village
1 Unit Available
10222 114TH TERRACE
10222 114th Terrace North, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
713 sqft
2BR 1 bath house in Largo. There is a large carport and big screened porch. Fenced-in back yard with a shed. This house is conveniently located close to Largo Mall, parks and beaches.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4575 COVE CIRCLE #501
4575 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1040 sqft
Enjoy an active 55+ lifestyle at Sea Towers, waterfront community. All of the amenities you can think of are here: tennis, 2 swimming pools, hot tub, waterfront picnic/grill area, gated entry with security, on-site activity director and much more.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
6224 113TH STREET
6224 Ridge Road, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
841 sqft
I am so excited to be able to share this amazing duplex with you! Do you want to live in Seminole? Do you want your own fenced backyard? Do you want to be minutes from the beach? If your answer is yes then all this and so much more will be yours!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
423 150TH AVENUE
423 150th Ave, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1350 sqft
Walk to the Beach! Waterfront condo featuring a very spacious split floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen wood cabinets, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, inside laundry area, large living room and dining
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
8030 47TH AVENUE N
8030 47th Avenue North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1296 sqft
Beautiful refurbished 2/1 near Tyrone Mall. No HUD/Section 8 accepted. Background check required of all adult occupants. No criminal. No evictions. Minimum 640 credit score required. 1st/last/security required. CATS accepted with restrictions.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
10762 105TH STREET
10762 105th Street, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
909 sqft
There is so much to love about this adorable, move-in ready home! Open floor plan with lots of natural light.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Five Towns
1 Unit Available
5725 80TH STREET N
5725 80th Street North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1135 sqft
Available in 55 plus community of Five Towns! Two bedroom one and a half bath on first floor of Ivy building. Unit is spacious and has been updated. Patio out back to relax. Laundry facilities on second floor.
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Chateaux De Bardmoor
1 Unit Available
8300 Bardmoor Boulevard
8300 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
995 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Seminole. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building. Utilities included: cable and water. Is pet friendly. one pet under 30 lbs.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13809 MISSION OAKS BOULEVARD
13809 Mission Oaks Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
865 sqft
Adorable, beautifully remodeled villa 1.2 miles from the beaches of Redington, Indian Shores and Indian Rocks Beach, directly across the street from the grocery, shopping, restaurants, hardware store and more.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
333 E MADEIRA AVENUE
333 Madeira Avenue East, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1438 sqft
The pictures actually underestimate this totally updated waterfront home’s versatility and attractiveness.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
9881 113TH STREET
9881 113th Street North, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath second floor walk up condo at Seminole Oaks. Nice bright unit with 1200 square feet. Big, open living room and dining room combo. Kitchen has built in table. Master bedroom has walk in closet. Complex has community pool.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Terrace Park and Five Towns
1 Unit Available
5971 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N
5971 Terrace Park Drive North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
915 sqft
First floor unit, easy access, parking space directly in front of unit. Partially furnished. Property is vacant.
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 10:05am
Orange Lake Village
1 Unit Available
10466 112th Avenue
10466 112th Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
872 sqft
Welcome to Largo Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities and in charge of lawn. -Washer dryer hookups. - Lots of natural light! -Close to beaches and ALT 19.
Similar Pages
Seminole 1 BedroomsSeminole 2 BedroomsSeminole 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeminole 3 BedroomsSeminole Accessible Apartments
Seminole Apartments with BalconySeminole Apartments with GarageSeminole Apartments with GymSeminole Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeminole Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FL