115 Apartments for rent in Seminole, FL with hardwood floors

1 Unit Available
6224 113TH STREET
6224 Ridge Road, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
841 sqft
I am so excited to be able to share this amazing duplex with you! Do you want to live in Seminole? Do you want your own fenced backyard? Do you want to be minutes from the beach? If your answer is yes then all this and so much more will be yours!

Orange Lake Village
1 Unit Available
11456 106TH STREET
11456 106th Street, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
759 sqft
Wonderful light and bright remodeled solid block house located in prestigious Seminole neighborhood, close to Seminole schools.

1 Unit Available
4775 COVE CIRCLE
4775 Cove Circle, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wow!!! Available July 1 , 2020 to Nov 31, 2020. This Modern 9th floor FURNISHED Condo has Stunning Views of Boca Ciega Bay & the Intracoastal Waterway & Madeira Beach with Sunsets from your Living room, Florida room & Master bedroom.

1 Unit Available
9562 85th Street
9562 85th Street, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1104 sqft
- (RLNE2122502)
Results within 5 miles of Seminole
3 Units Available
Whispering Palms
13200 Wilcox Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
932 sqft
Welcome home to Whispering Palms. We are beautiful apartment home community located in Largo, Florida. With State Road 688 right down the road, the Largo Mall, delicious local eateries, and unique entertainment venues are all just minutes away.
44 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
14 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
9 Units Available
Waterchase
401 Rosery Rd NE, Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$979
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
959 sqft
Beachside apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Residents can enjoy a business center and pool on site. Minutes from Clearwater Beach and Indian Rocks Beach. Close to Missouri Avenue North (US 19)
14 Units Available
Enclave on East
3660 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$831
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1083 sqft
Here at Enclave On East in Largo, Florida we have floorplans you will love as well as amenities you'll crave! Feel at home amidst lush landscaping in a secluded setting, with gorgeous lake views.
Contact for Availability
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,395
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1172 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Gateway in Pinellas Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

Seminole Palms
1 Unit Available
14109 Christie Dr
14109 Christie Drive, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1700 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 BR townhouse 1700 sq.ft. - Property Id: 266497 3+2.5BA LateModel Townhouse with FREE:Internet,Cable,Pool Available NOW. !!!!! Fast HOA approval **** Guaranteed decision in 1-2 days !!!!!! PRIVATE RENTAL by OWNER.

1 Unit Available
9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5
9747 Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL
Studio
$795
600 sqft
9747 Gulf Blvd Unit 5 Available 07/01/20 Studio beach apartment available July 1st in Treasure Island - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Studio available now! Across from the beach in Treasure Island.

1 Unit Available
6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72
6400 46th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1630 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Townhome in Willow Lakes - CALL AGENT directly @ 813-407-8990 This spacious 3/2/1car town home features hardwood floor in living area, open kitchen with large breakfast bar and high ceilings.

1 Unit Available
175 116th Avenue Unit 203
175 116th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
965 sqft
Treasure Island condo, ONE MONTH minimum--ask about off-season (summer) and multi-month discounts. Fully furnished. Club Capri condo on Isle of Capri in Treasure Island.

Redington Shores
1 Unit Available
17920 Gulf Blvd
17920 Gulf Boulevard, Redington Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1100 sqft
Beautiful condo on the gulf of mexico !! Amazing views from spacious balcony that overlooks the beach and boca ciega bay. Bamboo flooring recently installed in this unit. Fully furnished and ready for your 3 month stay or longer.

1 Unit Available
19111 Vista Bay Dr Unit 414
19111 Vista Bay Drive, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1345 sqft
Call Cherie Kelly, at 727-451-7780. Vista Bay Condo-Indian Shores seasonal rental that feels like home. Beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath. Located on the 4th floor with spectacular full views of the Intercoastal. Screened balcony.

1 Unit Available
424 Wildwood Way
424 Wildwood Way, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1592 sqft
Belleair Offers 2/1.5 Vintage Style 1230 SqFt Home!! Neutral colors throughout the home with tons of natural lighting. The front sitting room is perfect for a reading nook.

1 Unit Available
5501 92nd Terrace North
5501 92nd Terrace North, Pinellas Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1400 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 Unit Available
8707 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE
8707 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3070 sqft
RIDICULOUSLY UPSCALE TOWNHOME 10 FEET FROM INTRACOASTAL, this beautiful 3 story townhome has open water views from 3 large decks, living room and kitchen. Step off back deck into pool or boat dock.

1 Unit Available
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best.

Indian Rocks Beach
1 Unit Available
1 WINDRUSH BOULEVARD
1 Windrush Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1085 sqft
Direct water views from this updated unfurnished two bedroom, two bath second floor condo in Windrush Cove. Minimum 12 month lease. Spectacular sunrise views from the back porch that looks onto the pool and water front.

Disston Heights
1 Unit Available
5036 OXFORD AVENUE N
5036 Oxford Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1252 sqft
Professionally renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath with garage lakefront home located in 7 min to Downtown of St.

1 Unit Available
100 OAKMONT LANE
100 Oakmont Lane, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1395 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic Intracoastal Views from this Highly Desired Penthouse Level Corner Unit with SW views! Sun all Winter Long! Beautiful Upgrades throughout this Move-In Ready, Fully Furnished, 1395 sq. ft. 2/2 Condo.

Roosevelt Groves
1 Unit Available
612 6TH STREET NE #Down
612 6th Street Northeast, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
Adorable ground floor unit, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus den or use as 2nd bedroom. New Kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite and newer appliances. Updated bathroom with new walk in shower, new paint, new grey wash wood laminate floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Seminole, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Seminole renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

