Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:01 AM

214 Apartments for rent in Seminole, FL with garage

Seminole apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 190

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
23 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
South Pinellas
1 Unit Available
10168 Grand Oak Circle
10168 Grand Oak Cir, Seminole, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2941 sqft
HUGE COMPLETELY PRIVACY FENCED YARD! PETS WELCOME! Stunning 4 bedroom plus LOFT in The Cove at Bay Pines in St. Petersburg! This custom built single family home features an open kitchen overlooking dining area and family room.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
10611 DIXON DRIVE
10611 Dixon Drive North, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1102 sqft
Two bedroom home in park like setting. Large, screened porch, central heat & air 6 months old. Agent related to owner.
Results within 1 mile of Seminole

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
9270 136th Way
9270 136th Way, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2154 sqft
600 BARRY PLACE INDIAN ROCKS BEACH call Heath Shewmaker 727-755-1662 YES PETS WELCOME!! Wonderful home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
10447 138TH STREET
10447 138th Street, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2422 sqft
This beautiful 4/3/2 in Seminole is available now!!! Perfect floor plan offering an updated kitchen, tile throughout, large master bedroom with en-suite and privacy fenced in backyard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Jungle Terrace
1 Unit Available
8327 37TH AVENUE N
8327 37th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1766 sqft
This Jungle Terrace property has direct access to Abercrombie Park via a private walk. The backyard oasis is the perfect spot for entertaining. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances are an added bonus.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
14038 95TH AVENUE
14038 95th Avenue North, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1020 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM - TWO BATH WITH LIGHT AND BRIGHT KITCHEN. NEWER LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE MAIN AREAS. COMBO LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM. THIS HOME HAS A BONUS/FLORIDA ROOM WITH A HUGE SCREEN AND VINYL ENCLOSED ROOM.
Results within 5 miles of Seminole
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,183
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
26 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
44 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
$
6 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,385
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
33 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Indian Rock South Shore
1 Unit Available
19734 Gulf Blvd Unit 402
19734 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3355 sqft
Contact Hilda Loaiza 813-523-9159. Fairwinds is a luxurious private building with only 8 units available meaning extra space, privacy, and exclusivity for guest looking for more than a beach get away.

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
19829 Gulf Blvd Unit 704
19829 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1390 sqft
Call Hilda Loaiza (813-523-9159) to schedule a showing, Waterviews from every window! This is the best unit in the complex on the very end with with views from all of the rooms.

1 of 107

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
19300 Gulf Blvd
19300 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$11,000
4100 sqft
Please read in its entirety: Casa Gia is located on the Florida Central West Coast in beautiful Indian Shores.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
424 Wildwood Way
424 Wildwood Way, Belleair, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1592 sqft
Belleair Offers 2/1.5 Vintage Style 1230 SqFt Home!! Neutral colors throughout the home with tons of natural lighting. The front sitting room is perfect for a reading nook.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8707 BOCA CIEGA DRIVE
8707 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
3070 sqft
RIDICULOUSLY UPSCALE TOWNHOME 10 FEET FROM INTRACOASTAL, this beautiful 3 story townhome has open water views from 3 large decks, living room and kitchen. Step off back deck into pool or boat dock.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2440 Wilson Ave
2440 Wilson Avenue, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1689 sqft
Largo Duplex- - This beautifully remodeled 1689 sq ft townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, along with an attached 1 car garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6211 55th St. N.
6211 55th Street North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1200 sqft
- Recently renovated 3/2 in Pinellas Park. This beautifully quaint home sits in a wonderful neighborhood and boasts new kitchen appliances, updated fixtures, spacious dining room, deck, fenced yard and a garage. (RLNE5767720)

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6400 46th Avenue N Unit #72
6400 46th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1630 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Townhome in Willow Lakes - CALL AGENT directly @ 813-407-8990 This spacious 3/2/1car town home features hardwood floor in living area, open kitchen with large breakfast bar and high ceilings.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5571 66th Avenue N
5571 66th Avenue North, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1225 sqft
Newly Renovated Home with Fenced Back Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
14041 82 AVENUE N
14041 82nd Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1843 sqft
Don't miss this beauty! 4 bed, 3 bath with 2 car garage and Large back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
East Bay
1 Unit Available
960 STARKEY ROAD
960 Starkey Road, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
CLICK & SEE NEW 3D VIRTUAL TOUR. High quality executive home in fabulous direct lakefront location. FURNISHED move-in ready - tropical décor & coastal furnished.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Seminole, FL

Seminole apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

