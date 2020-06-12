/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:14 PM
264 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seminole, FL
Verified
1 of 190
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
24 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
South Pinellas
1 Unit Available
10168 Grand Oak Circle
10168 Grand Oak Cir, Seminole, FL
HUGE COMPLETELY PRIVACY FENCED YARD! PETS WELCOME! Stunning 4 bedroom plus LOFT in The Cove at Bay Pines in St. Petersburg! This custom built single family home features an open kitchen overlooking dining area and family room.
1 of 58
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
10209 THURSTON GROVES BOULEVARD
10209 Thurston Groves Boulevard, Seminole, FL
Beautiful executive pool home in Seminole exclusive community in Non- evacuation zone. This home boasts 4 bedrooms and 4 baths with large office / flex space and a homeschooling or homework area for the family too.
Results within 1 mile of Seminole
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8375 Robin Road
8375 Robin Road, Bardmoor, FL
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8664 Mockingbird Lane
8664 Mockingbird Lane, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1455 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
9270 136th Way
9270 136th Way, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2154 sqft
600 BARRY PLACE INDIAN ROCKS BEACH call Heath Shewmaker 727-755-1662 YES PETS WELCOME!! Wonderful home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Ridgecrest
1 Unit Available
12600 118TH STREET
12600 118th Street, Ridgecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1168 sqft
Light and bright completely remodeled three bedroom / two bath home on a dead end street. Inside laundry with washer / dryer hookups. Home is tiled with laminate in bedrooms. Fenced back yard with shed.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Orange Lake Village
1 Unit Available
11456 106TH STREET
11456 106th Street, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
759 sqft
Wonderful light and bright remodeled solid block house located in prestigious Seminole neighborhood, close to Seminole schools.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
10447 138TH STREET
10447 138th Street, Pinellas County, FL
This beautiful 4/3/2 in Seminole is available now!!! Perfect floor plan offering an updated kitchen, tile throughout, large master bedroom with en-suite and privacy fenced in backyard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
11320 111TH AVENUE
11320 111th Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1566 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located in Largo just off Ridge road features a split bedrooms plan and large kitchen. Large rooms and a front and rear covered porch for summer comfort. Circular driveway.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Jungle Terrace
1 Unit Available
8327 37TH AVENUE N
8327 37th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1766 sqft
This Jungle Terrace property has direct access to Abercrombie Park via a private walk. The backyard oasis is the perfect spot for entertaining. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances are an added bonus.
1 of 12
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
9562 85th Street
9562 85th Street, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1104 sqft
- (RLNE2122502)
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
11340 116TH STREET
11340 116th Street, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1023 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL. THIS IS NOT AN ANNUAL RENTAL. Guest will be charged: Booking fee: $59.00, 13% tourist/sales tax, $250 exit cleaning fee, $500 damage deposit. Prices Vary Seasonally. Weekly Rates Available.
Results within 5 miles of Seminole
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
45 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:45pm
$
7 Units Available
The Boulevard
2098 Seminole Blvd, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1388 sqft
State-of-the-art fitness center, sun deck, swimming pool and coffee bar. Units feature oversize closets, full-size washer/dryer, screened patio or lanai and dishwashers. Gourmet kitchens and kitchen islands with pendant lighting.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
34 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,431
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
27 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated May 19 at 10:32pm
Contact for Availability
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alta Gateway in Pinellas Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
14718 Seminole Trail
14718 Seminole Trail, Pinellas County, FL
Welcome home to this spectacular 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom, 2,174 sq. ft. home in Seminole, FL! Open floor plan and spacious living room. Lovely kitchen features with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Wonderful master suite features a patio.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1540 GULF BOULEVARD
1540 Gulf Boulevard, Belleair Shore, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Indulge yourself in luxury living in the clouds! This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom 16th floor condo is Florida living at it's best.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
East Bay
1 Unit Available
960 STARKEY ROAD
960 Starkey Road, Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
CLICK & SEE NEW 3D VIRTUAL TOUR. High quality executive home in fabulous direct lakefront location. FURNISHED move-in ready - tropical décor & coastal furnished.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lealman
1 Unit Available
4800 54th Ave N
4800 54th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1153 sqft
3/2 Centrally Located in St Petersburg!!!! New Kitchen Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas Plush carpet in the bedrooms No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ridgecrest
1 Unit Available
1583 Oak Village Drive
1583 Oak Village Drive, Ridgecrest, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1356 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Similar Pages
Seminole 1 BedroomsSeminole 2 BedroomsSeminole 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSeminole 3 BedroomsSeminole Accessible Apartments
Seminole Apartments with BalconySeminole Apartments with GarageSeminole Apartments with GymSeminole Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSeminole Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FL