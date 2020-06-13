Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

149 Apartments for rent in Seminole, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 190

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,257
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,087
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
9 Units Available
Imperial Village Apartments
9790 Hamlin Boulevard, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
978 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Imperial Village Apartments in Seminole. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9209 Seminole Blvd Unit 103
9209 Seminole Boulevard, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1015 sqft
Call Daniel Heroux @ 727-242-0431 to see this Fully Furnished, 2/1.5 two story unit over looking the pool and Lake Seminole. Nicely furnished with every amenity needed for your stay. Walk out the back door to the pool.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
South Pinellas
1 Unit Available
10168 Grand Oak Circle
10168 Grand Oak Cir, Seminole, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2941 sqft
HUGE COMPLETELY PRIVACY FENCED YARD! PETS WELCOME! Stunning 4 bedroom plus LOFT in The Cove at Bay Pines in St. Petersburg! This custom built single family home features an open kitchen overlooking dining area and family room.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10611 DIXON DRIVE
10611 Dixon Drive North, Seminole, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1102 sqft
Two bedroom home in park like setting. Large, screened porch, central heat & air 6 months old. Agent related to owner.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8800 BAY PINES BOULEVARD
8800 Bay Pines Boulevard, Seminole, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront Condo with Amazing Wide Open Views of Boca Ciega Bay. Enjoy Watching the Dolphins, Manatees, And Seabirds from Your Private 20 Ft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
10510 77TH TERRACE
10510 77th Terrace, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
720 sqft
RARE - One bedroom, one bath - original tenant stayed 5 YEARS - only moving because they became a family of three.
Results within 1 mile of Seminole

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9435 Lynn Ln Apt C
9435 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9467 Lynn Ln Apt A
9467 Lynn Lane, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
825 sqft
Available May 15th!!!! Completely renovated large two bedroom one bathroom located in the highly sought after Bardmoor Villas.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10629 101st St N N
10629 101st Street, Pinellas County, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Unit N Available 07/01/20 Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex on Lake Seminole - Property Id: 292923 Great 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Quiet Location on Lake Seminole & Features: *Rent includes Water/Trash/Sewer & Lawn Maintenance *Refrigerator &

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7701 Starkey Road #731
7701 Starkey Rd, Bardmoor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$975
670 sqft
55+ Community, FURNISHED 1BR/1BA CONDO IN BOULEVARD CLUB! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 55+ Community (Must be 55 or over) Vacation get a way! Available April - September 30.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
9270 136th Way
9270 136th Way, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
2154 sqft
600 BARRY PLACE INDIAN ROCKS BEACH call Heath Shewmaker 727-755-1662 YES PETS WELCOME!! Wonderful home located a couple blocks from the beach of Indian Rocks Beach, tennis and great local restaurants.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Orange Lake Village
1 Unit Available
10222 114TH TERRACE
10222 114th Terrace North, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
713 sqft
2BR 1 bath house in Largo. There is a large carport and big screened porch. Fenced-in back yard with a shed. This house is conveniently located close to Largo Mall, parks and beaches.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Orange Lake Village
1 Unit Available
11456 106TH STREET
11456 106th Street, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
759 sqft
Wonderful light and bright remodeled solid block house located in prestigious Seminole neighborhood, close to Seminole schools.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
423 150TH AVENUE
423 150th Ave, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1350 sqft
Walk to the Beach! Waterfront condo featuring a very spacious split floor plan with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen wood cabinets, pantry, newer stainless steel appliances, breakfast area, inside laundry area, large living room and dining

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
11320 111TH AVENUE
11320 111th Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1566 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home located in Largo just off Ridge road features a split bedrooms plan and large kitchen. Large rooms and a front and rear covered porch for summer comfort. Circular driveway.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Jungle Terrace
1 Unit Available
8327 37TH AVENUE N
8327 37th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1766 sqft
This Jungle Terrace property has direct access to Abercrombie Park via a private walk. The backyard oasis is the perfect spot for entertaining. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances are an added bonus.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Terrace Park and Five Towns
1 Unit Available
5971 TERRACE PARK DRIVE N
5971 Terrace Park Drive North, West Lealman, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
915 sqft
First floor unit, easy access, parking space directly in front of unit. Partially furnished. Property is vacant.

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
9562 85th Street
9562 85th Street, Bardmoor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1104 sqft
- (RLNE2122502)

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
343 REX PLACE
343 Rex Place, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1040 sqft
Welcome to Madeira Beach Yacht Club, BOATERS paradise. Direct WATERFRONT GATED subdivision. The community amenities are, boat slips, (On occasion there are boat slips available in the community to rent and/or purchase from private owners.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
11201 122ND AVENUE
11201 122nd Avenue North, Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
*FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED GROUND FLOOR UNIT-BRING YOUR PET*AVAILABLE NOW~GREAT LOCATION~TURN-KEY~2 POOLS~(small dog allowed)AND JUST 4miles TO BELLEAIR CAUSEWAY, 5MILES TO INDIAN ROCKS BCH, OR 8MILES TO THE #1 RATED CLEARWATER BEACH. 3 Mon Min.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
210 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
210 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
840 sqft
Beautifully decorated - all new interior. Direct Intracoastal View - Great Location! Beautifully furnished, spacious unit with view of the Intracoastal waterway.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
211 MEDALLION BOULEVARD
211 Medallion Boulevard, Madeira Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1040 sqft
Weekly rental rates available. Recently updated 2 bedrooms 1 1/2 baths ground floor townhouse (upstairs/downstairs) unit right on the pool in a gated community! Both bedrooms and full bath are upstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Cordova Greens
1 Unit Available
8703 BARDMOOR BOULEVARD
8703 Bardmoor Boulevard, Bardmoor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1075 sqft
This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit is beautifully updated and furnished. Kitchen and bath finishes are recently upgraded with granite counters and stainless appliances. A screened patio and covered parking are part of the package.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Seminole, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Seminole renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

