711 SUGAR BAY WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool bbq/grill

Come take a look at this lovely condo in the gated community of Regency Park at Lake Mary! After a long week of work invite the neighbors over for a BBQ down at the community park. As the youngsters are playing on the playground or doing cannon balls into either of the two community pools, grill up some of your world famous BBQ ribs for everyone to enjoy. After lunch, head back to the house to clean up and enjoy some desert with your guests. The kitchen will bring out the gourmet cook in you with plenty of granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and a large breakfast bar. As the afternoon thunderstorms start to roll in, keep the party going in the spacious family room that leads out to the covered and screened in patio which is great for entertaining. After the storms have passed, wind down for the day with a relaxing early evening cocktail on the patio with your guests while the youngsters go fishing down at the community pier. This lovely home is conveniently located minutes from shopping, dining, I-4 and 417. Don’t hesitate because this home will not last long!