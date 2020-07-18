All apartments in Seminole County
711 SUGAR BAY WAY
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

711 SUGAR BAY WAY

711 Sugar Bay Way · (407) 493-9998
Location

711 Sugar Bay Way, Seminole County, FL 32746

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 912 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Come take a look at this lovely condo in the gated community of Regency Park at Lake Mary! After a long week of work invite the neighbors over for a BBQ down at the community park. As the youngsters are playing on the playground or doing cannon balls into either of the two community pools, grill up some of your world famous BBQ ribs for everyone to enjoy. After lunch, head back to the house to clean up and enjoy some desert with your guests. The kitchen will bring out the gourmet cook in you with plenty of granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and a large breakfast bar. As the afternoon thunderstorms start to roll in, keep the party going in the spacious family room that leads out to the covered and screened in patio which is great for entertaining. After the storms have passed, wind down for the day with a relaxing early evening cocktail on the patio with your guests while the youngsters go fishing down at the community pier. This lovely home is conveniently located minutes from shopping, dining, I-4 and 417. Don’t hesitate because this home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 SUGAR BAY WAY have any available units?
711 SUGAR BAY WAY has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 711 SUGAR BAY WAY have?
Some of 711 SUGAR BAY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 SUGAR BAY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
711 SUGAR BAY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 SUGAR BAY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 711 SUGAR BAY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 711 SUGAR BAY WAY offer parking?
No, 711 SUGAR BAY WAY does not offer parking.
Does 711 SUGAR BAY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 SUGAR BAY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 SUGAR BAY WAY have a pool?
Yes, 711 SUGAR BAY WAY has a pool.
Does 711 SUGAR BAY WAY have accessible units?
No, 711 SUGAR BAY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 711 SUGAR BAY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 SUGAR BAY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 711 SUGAR BAY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 SUGAR BAY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
