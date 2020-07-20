Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

656 Red Pepper Loop Available 12/01/19 Beautiful Large Home in Chuluota, near Oviedo - Beautiful Spacious two story Home near Oviedo and Close to all the Mayor Colleges and Universities.

Home offers large gourmet Kitchen, amazing floors throughout, no carpet, updated appliances, and fixtures, large on suite for the Master Bedroom. Gorgeous place with close proximity to all mayor Highways, shopping, restaurants, supermarkets, and entertainment.

Just waiting for you, it will go fast. Don't wait, apply now.!!!



(RLNE4034960)