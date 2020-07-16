Amenities

5640 Siracusa Lane Available 08/01/20 Amazing 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhouse with loft for Rent in Sanford/Lake Mary, FL! - Amazing 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhouse with loft for Rent in Sanford/Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the beautiful gated community in Terracina at Lake Forest! This home boasts upgraded tile and crown molding throughout lower level and in the loft. Cooking will be a delight in the open kitchen with 42" cabinets with accent lighting below, tiled back splash, UPGRADED granite counter tops, walk in pantry, and stunning stainless appliances. You will find LED lighting throughout the house, surround sound in great room, intercom/security systems, and a water softener. The first floor features the master suite and includes a large walk in closet, a roomy master bath with dual sinks, mirrored vanity, garden tub and separate shower. There is also a half bath available for house guests. Make your way upstairs to the SPACIOUS loft that is currently used as an office, and has the potential for a second living area or anything you can imagine. Large 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share a full bathroom, complete with granite counter tops. MUST SEE!!! All Terracina homes have barrel tile roofs and brick paved driveways. The community is gated with a clubhouse, pool and large fishing pond with a walking path. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, I-4 and 417! Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Sanford Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST MOVE IN!



(RLNE3451326)