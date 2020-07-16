All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

5640 Siracusa Lane

5640 Siracusa Lane · (407) 258-1332
Location

5640 Siracusa Lane, Seminole County, FL 32771

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5640 Siracusa Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2268 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
5640 Siracusa Lane Available 08/01/20 Amazing 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhouse with loft for Rent in Sanford/Lake Mary, FL! - Amazing 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Gated Townhouse with loft for Rent in Sanford/Lake Mary, FL! Welcome home to the beautiful gated community in Terracina at Lake Forest! This home boasts upgraded tile and crown molding throughout lower level and in the loft. Cooking will be a delight in the open kitchen with 42" cabinets with accent lighting below, tiled back splash, UPGRADED granite counter tops, walk in pantry, and stunning stainless appliances. You will find LED lighting throughout the house, surround sound in great room, intercom/security systems, and a water softener. The first floor features the master suite and includes a large walk in closet, a roomy master bath with dual sinks, mirrored vanity, garden tub and separate shower. There is also a half bath available for house guests. Make your way upstairs to the SPACIOUS loft that is currently used as an office, and has the potential for a second living area or anything you can imagine. Large 2nd and 3rd bedrooms share a full bathroom, complete with granite counter tops. MUST SEE!!! All Terracina homes have barrel tile roofs and brick paved driveways. The community is gated with a clubhouse, pool and large fishing pond with a walking path. Convenient to shopping, restaurants, I-4 and 417! Zoned for Region 1 Elementary School, Sanford Middle School, and Seminole High School. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally leased by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST MOVE IN!

(RLNE3451326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5640 Siracusa Lane have any available units?
5640 Siracusa Lane has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5640 Siracusa Lane have?
Some of 5640 Siracusa Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5640 Siracusa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5640 Siracusa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5640 Siracusa Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5640 Siracusa Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5640 Siracusa Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5640 Siracusa Lane offers parking.
Does 5640 Siracusa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5640 Siracusa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5640 Siracusa Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5640 Siracusa Lane has a pool.
Does 5640 Siracusa Lane have accessible units?
No, 5640 Siracusa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5640 Siracusa Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5640 Siracusa Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5640 Siracusa Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5640 Siracusa Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
