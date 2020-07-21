5372 Cypress Reserve Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Executive 4 bed 4 bath home -

Gorgeous Pool Home in the heart of Winter Park offering 4 spacious bedrooms 4 baths plus office and loft overlooking the living room area unique staircase designed for kings and Queens grand entrance with beautiful views opening to the heated pool deck with sitting and grilling designated areas and serene water drop sounds, orange, lemon, and papaya trees in your own yard exclusive location with proximity to all major Highways, entertainment, and restaurants, shopping as well as best school district in Seminole County. Attached garage, screened-in swimming pool, award-winning Gated community./ Interior of the home getting new paint once the existing tenant vacates. Home has been painted with neutral modern light colors.

This home is large, beautiful, and comfortable for any family ready to move to the Winter Park area. available for showing on 2/13/2020 call to schedule



(RLNE4202952)