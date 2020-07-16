All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:44 PM

5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1

5106 Monticello Heights Lane · (321) 274-2496
Location

5106 Monticello Heights Lane, Seminole County, FL 32765

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1516 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome for RENT $1550per/mo in Ashford Park Townhomes Subdivision. This property features include: pantry, real wood cabinets and a pass through serving area, spacious living and dining area; master bath, walk in closet, built in shoe storage etc., three ceiling fans and many more upgrades. Laundry: washer/dryer in unit This 1516sqft, 3 bdrms, 2.5 bath plus loft features a huge 20'x16' Master Suite, Spacious kitchen, double door pantry, smooth top range, single car garage, spacious rooms, microwave is included. This town home has a super location, only minutes from UCF, Oviedo Town Center, Winter Park, and easy access to 417, UCF, Research Pkwy. All bedrooms and loft are equipped with cable outlets. Community Pool and 1 Community Playground. No Pets, No Smoking Application Fee is $35 per person Deposit $1550.00 and first and one months rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1 have any available units?
5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1 have?
Some of 5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1 has a pool.
Does 5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
