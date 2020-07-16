5106 Monticello Heights Lane - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome for RENT $1550per/mo in Ashford Park Townhomes Subdivision. This property features include: pantry, real wood cabinets and a pass through serving area, spacious living and dining area; master bath, walk in closet, built in shoe storage etc., three ceiling fans and many more upgrades. Laundry: washer/dryer in unit This 1516sqft, 3 bdrms, 2.5 bath plus loft features a huge 20'x16' Master Suite, Spacious kitchen, double door pantry, smooth top range, single car garage, spacious rooms, microwave is included. This town home has a super location, only minutes from UCF, Oviedo Town Center, Winter Park, and easy access to 417, UCF, Research Pkwy. All bedrooms and loft are equipped with cable outlets. Community Pool and 1 Community Playground. No Pets, No Smoking Application Fee is $35 per person Deposit $1550.00 and first and one months rent