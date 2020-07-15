Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets pool playground carpet

5099 Monticello Heights Ln. Available 08/10/20 Pristine 3 bd 2 1/2 ba townhome with water view! Move in August !!! - Rent: $1695 Deposit: $1695



Pristine, well manicured 2 story townhome!



Move in August 10th!!



Washer and Dryer included!



Lawn Care included!



Enjoy the peaceful water view! Steps away from relaxing community pool area! Master Bathroom has convenient double sink! Plenty of closet space with large walk in closet in master bedroom! Full guest bathroom on 2nd floor with full shower and tub! 1st floor has all tile flooring and 2 floor is carpeted! 1/2 bathroom located on 1st floor.



Community offers wonderful amenities such as community pool, screened in area to relax at pool side, and playground. Just to name a few!! This property is located just off Tuskawilla Rd. and Aloma Ave.



Easy access to major highways like 417 & 408! Also just a few miles from Oviedo Mall as well as plenty of shopping, Dinning, and entertainment!



CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!

Property is tenant occupied. A minimum 24 hour notice is required to work on scheduling showing. Please do not disturb tenants.



Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.



Schools:

Elementary - Eastbrook

Middle - Tuskawilla

High - Lake Howell

**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**



Lease Terms-

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.



No Pets Allowed



