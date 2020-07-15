All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 5099 Monticello Heights Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
5099 Monticello Heights Ln.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

5099 Monticello Heights Ln.

5099 Monticello Heights Lane · (407) 897-5400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5099 Monticello Heights Lane, Seminole County, FL 32765

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5099 Monticello Heights Ln. · Avail. Aug 10

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1516 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
5099 Monticello Heights Ln. Available 08/10/20 Pristine 3 bd 2 1/2 ba townhome with water view! Move in August !!! - Rent: $1695 Deposit: $1695

Pristine, well manicured 2 story townhome!

Move in August 10th!!

Washer and Dryer included!

Lawn Care included!

Enjoy the peaceful water view! Steps away from relaxing community pool area! Master Bathroom has convenient double sink! Plenty of closet space with large walk in closet in master bedroom! Full guest bathroom on 2nd floor with full shower and tub! 1st floor has all tile flooring and 2 floor is carpeted! 1/2 bathroom located on 1st floor.

Community offers wonderful amenities such as community pool, screened in area to relax at pool side, and playground. Just to name a few!! This property is located just off Tuskawilla Rd. and Aloma Ave.

Easy access to major highways like 417 & 408! Also just a few miles from Oviedo Mall as well as plenty of shopping, Dinning, and entertainment!

CALL ROSA VAZQUEZ at (321) 230 -8775 or email at RosaV@homevest.com to schedule a showing of the home!
Property is tenant occupied. A minimum 24 hour notice is required to work on scheduling showing. Please do not disturb tenants.

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Schools:
Elementary - Eastbrook
Middle - Tuskawilla
High - Lake Howell
**Please contact your local school board for a list of up to date schools**

Lease Terms-
Must move in within 30 days of application approval. 12 month lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3463861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5099 Monticello Heights Ln. have any available units?
5099 Monticello Heights Ln. has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5099 Monticello Heights Ln. have?
Some of 5099 Monticello Heights Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5099 Monticello Heights Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
5099 Monticello Heights Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5099 Monticello Heights Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 5099 Monticello Heights Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 5099 Monticello Heights Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 5099 Monticello Heights Ln. offers parking.
Does 5099 Monticello Heights Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5099 Monticello Heights Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5099 Monticello Heights Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 5099 Monticello Heights Ln. has a pool.
Does 5099 Monticello Heights Ln. have accessible units?
No, 5099 Monticello Heights Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 5099 Monticello Heights Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5099 Monticello Heights Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5099 Monticello Heights Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5099 Monticello Heights Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5099 Monticello Heights Ln.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Station House
188 E Crystal Lake Ave
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Westlake
1000 Cardinal Cove Cir
Sanford, FL 32771
Advenir at Magnolia
210 Welcome Way
Fern Park, FL 32730
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Mosswood Apartments
101 Mosswood Cir
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity