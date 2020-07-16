4310 Regal Town Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 4 Bathroom End Unit Town House - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom town home. The first floor includes a living room, bathroom and attached two car garage. The second floor features a formal dining room, updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, the second bathroom and spacious living room with great natural lighting. The third floor has the master bedroom with master bathroom, laundry room with one washer and dryer, the second bedroom, third bedroom and bathroom. Pets are negotiable, 50 lb. weight limit per HOA. Community features a pool and is conveniently located next to to I-4 and many restaurants and stores in the Shoppes of Lake Mary Plaza. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



(RLNE4769048)