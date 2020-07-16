All apartments in Seminole County
Find more places like 4310 Regal Town Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seminole County, FL
/
4310 Regal Town Lane
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

4310 Regal Town Lane

4310 Regal Town Lane · (407) 585-2721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4310 Regal Town Lane, Seminole County, FL 32746

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4310 Regal Town Lane · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2214 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 4 Bathroom End Unit Town House - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 4 bathroom town home. The first floor includes a living room, bathroom and attached two car garage. The second floor features a formal dining room, updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, the second bathroom and spacious living room with great natural lighting. The third floor has the master bedroom with master bathroom, laundry room with one washer and dryer, the second bedroom, third bedroom and bathroom. Pets are negotiable, 50 lb. weight limit per HOA. Community features a pool and is conveniently located next to to I-4 and many restaurants and stores in the Shoppes of Lake Mary Plaza. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE4769048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Regal Town Lane have any available units?
4310 Regal Town Lane has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4310 Regal Town Lane have?
Some of 4310 Regal Town Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 Regal Town Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Regal Town Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Regal Town Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4310 Regal Town Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4310 Regal Town Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Regal Town Lane offers parking.
Does 4310 Regal Town Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4310 Regal Town Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Regal Town Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4310 Regal Town Lane has a pool.
Does 4310 Regal Town Lane have accessible units?
No, 4310 Regal Town Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Regal Town Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4310 Regal Town Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4310 Regal Town Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4310 Regal Town Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4310 Regal Town Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Integra 360
1700 Integra Land Way
Winter Springs, FL 32708
Drake at Midtown
252 Wheelhouse Ln
Lake Mary, FL 32746
Timberlake Apartments
675 Jamestown Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Nine12 Gateway
912 Innovation Way
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Bell Lake Forest
101 Integra Village Trail
Sanford, FL 32771
Lofts at Savannah Park
5724 Byron Anthony Pl
Sanford, FL 32771

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLWekiwa Springs, FLMaitland, FLLake Mary, FLPine Hills, FLApopka, FLDeltona, FL
DeBary, FLLongwood, FLHeathrow, FLGoldenrod, FLForest City, FLFern Park, FLUniversity, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLOrange City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity