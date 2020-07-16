All apartments in Seminole County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:41 AM

3716 Idlebrook Circle

3716 Idlebrook Circle · (407) 329-3791
Location

3716 Idlebrook Circle, Seminole County, FL 32707

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 110 · Avail. now

$1,265

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 866 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
Fabulous 2/2 condo with screened porch and nice view of courtyard. Main features include NEW Flooring (laminate and carpet), split-floor plan, ceiling fans, kitchen stocked with all the appliances, NEW granite counter-tops, and much more! Washer/Dryer. Exterior of this building has just gotten all new siding and paint. New windows and doors to unit! Great community amenities including fitness center, playground and pool! Great location within minutes of golfing, Oviedo Marketplace, UCF and major road including 417 & 436. Sorry no pets. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,265, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,265, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3716 Idlebrook Circle have any available units?
3716 Idlebrook Circle has a unit available for $1,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3716 Idlebrook Circle have?
Some of 3716 Idlebrook Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3716 Idlebrook Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3716 Idlebrook Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3716 Idlebrook Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3716 Idlebrook Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seminole County.
Does 3716 Idlebrook Circle offer parking?
No, 3716 Idlebrook Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3716 Idlebrook Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3716 Idlebrook Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3716 Idlebrook Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3716 Idlebrook Circle has a pool.
Does 3716 Idlebrook Circle have accessible units?
No, 3716 Idlebrook Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3716 Idlebrook Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3716 Idlebrook Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3716 Idlebrook Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3716 Idlebrook Circle has units with air conditioning.
