3716 Idlebrook Circle

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard gym playground pool

Fabulous 2/2 condo with screened porch and nice view of courtyard. Main features include NEW Flooring (laminate and carpet), split-floor plan, ceiling fans, kitchen stocked with all the appliances, NEW granite counter-tops, and much more! Washer/Dryer. Exterior of this building has just gotten all new siding and paint. New windows and doors to unit! Great community amenities including fitness center, playground and pool! Great location within minutes of golfing, Oviedo Marketplace, UCF and major road including 417 & 436. Sorry no pets. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,265, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,265, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.