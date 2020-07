Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit town home with one car garage is located in Hawthorne Glen adjacent to the UCF campus and stadium. Enormous master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom with dual sinks. Great loft space on 2nd floor. Main level is full of options with open concept and all ceramic tile. Back patio slab with sliding glass door, great for grilling.