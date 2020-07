Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Spacious open floor plan townhome offers ceramic tile and carpet, living and dining combo, kitchen overlooking the living room with bar, stainless steel appliances, pantry and breakfast nook. Large Master suite with walk in closet, master bath with glass shower, his and her sinks, utility room with washer and dryer, one car garage back patio, play ground, and much more...



This is MUST see! Home is located within minutes to shopping, dining, Oviedo Mall, and the 417.